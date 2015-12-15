Lattice to Highlight Advanced FPGA Technology at FPGA Conference Europe 2022

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #AILattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in the FPGA Conference Europe taking place at the NH München Ost Conference Center from July 5 to 7, 2022. With key activities including a Couch talk, speaker track sessions, and a robust booth display joined by industry-leading partners, Lattice will showcase its latest FPGA technology innovations. The Lattice booth will feature a wide range of embedded vision, AI, functional safety, security applications, and more.

Additionally, Lattice has collaborated with the event organizers to give registrants a chance to win a Lattice MachXO3LF™ Starter Kit through a daily raffle. Visit the FPGA Conference Europe website for more information.

  • Who: Lattice Semiconductor
  • What / When:

    • July 5 – 6: Lattice Demo Showcase (Partner Table #5)
    • July 5 – 7: Multiple track sessions and a couch talk discussing latest FPGA innovation, technologies, and cybersecurity trends
  • Where:

    • FPGA Conference Europe, NH München Ost Conference Center, Munich, Germany

The FPGA Conference Europe is Europe’s leading specialist conference for programmable logic devices as the building blocks of datacenters, telecommunications, and many other high-performance applications.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

[email protected]

