LBank Exchange Will List ETHICA on June 23, 2022

With a vision to bring people together to alleviate global social and environmental challenges for a better future, ETHICA utilizes the blockchain technology to connect ethical investors with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives around the globe. Its native impact token ETHICA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ETHICA

Ethica’s aim is to make the benefits of Blockchain technology more accessible to the 96% of the world’s population that is yet to, or unable to experience it. Financial inclusivity is an active goal the company are working towards. They want to bring the global community together through the Blockchain to create an impact where it is needed most – at ground level. This is especially compelling, when current statistics show that 50% of the global population hold less then 2% of global wealth!

To address global social and environmental challenges, ETHICA is here to empower individuals and communities to create an ethical, inclusive and sustainable world. ETHICA provides its ecosystem participants with access to the right social impact projects that align with their personal values and hold up to its own high ethical standards – making it simple to invest in the initiatives, projects and programs that matter most to its users.

A first of its kind digital exchange, ETHICA will only list projects which meet ESG and UN SDG narratives. Founders and entrepreneurs who previously had difficulties creating awareness and following around their social and environmental projects will now be able to leverage on ETHICA’s platform, via crowdfunding, engaging a global audience and community to drive their initiatives forward.

Furthermore, ETHICA educates communities on blockchain and cryptocurrencies and subsequently distributes Ethica tokens to underserved communities through its “wallet outreach program.” By creating wealth for these communities, ETHICA enables a new generation of retail investors into its ecosystem. The outcome is a scalable, sustainable and circular ecosystem.

Last but not least, through peer-to-peer blockchain financial technology, ETHICA will bypass the need for intermediaries and create absolute transparency and efficiency for the assurance of investors and donors. This allows ETHICA’s capital, along with third-party donations to directly reach their intended target communities, multiplying financial aid and relief for various causes. In line with Ethica’s giving pledge, the company endeavours to contribute a significant (up to 80%) of its profits towards a token buyback, burning and social programs, making the token supply deflationary, benefitting token holders in the longer term.

About ETHICA Token

The ETHICA token is a digital utility impact token native to the ETHICA ecosystem. Apart from voting rights, the token also provides token holders with other ecosystem benefits, attractive opportunities and access to airdrop events and NFT launches in the future. ETHICA will continue to innovate and develop the ecosystem to bring more value to the token holders with significant profit contribution towards a token buyback and burn program which makes the token supply deflationary.

Based on the Polygon, ETHICA has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for pre-sales and fund-raise, another 25% is provided for community development and donations, another 25% is provided for treasury and private sales, 15% will be used for marketing and ecosystem development, and the rest 10% is allocated to the team and advisors.

The ETHICA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022, investors who are interested in ETHICA investment can easily buy and sell ETHICA on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

