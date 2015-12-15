LBank Exchange Will List IPVERSE (IPV) on June 24, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list IPVERSE (IPV) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IPV/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128577_f3702691c4c9f969_001full.jpg

As a digital contents protocol project using NFT, IPVERSE (IPV) creates a new paradigm for IP trading, offering a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users, with features including IPXHOP, ONFT, IP Wallet, IPV Token, and more. Its native token IPV will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing IPVERSE

As a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform, IPVERSE shows the value of intangible assets, makes a globally connected IP transaction ecosphere, encourages creativity, protects the creator’s right, and builds a new blockchain-integrated IP trading world.

IPVERSE is based on a public blockchain with independent networks and various IP protocols. On the IPVERSE blockchain, content is recorded and verified based on the agreement of nodes. Recorded content cannot be forged or altered. Additionally, the core function of IPVERSE is to record hash values for IP data and to verify the integrity and ownership of that data.

One of the main features provided by IPVERSE is called IPXHOP, it’s a new form of an open market where anyone can easily trade and invest in IP. Instead of unilaterally delivering the completed content, it creates a variety of intellectual property contents from production to completion through mutual communication with users, and enables investment and transaction using IPVERSE.

The work of creators registered through IPVERSE becomes a digital asset with NFT, creating an environment where they can show high value, and the exclusive currency that can be used to trade in the IPVERSE is the IPV Token. One of the services provided by IPXHOP platform is called ONFT, which is an NFT MALL where creators share and trade IPs with other users, in order to facilitate an environment for more creative activities. Users can also accumulate new NFT assets by owning creators’ IPs.

In addition, IPVERSE has built its own IP Wallet to accommodate all kinds of Mainnet-based tokens. Therefore, users can safely store and manage various NFTs, and in the future, move the NFTs to a DApp that allows transferring tokens to other virtual wallets.

With all these unique features, IPVERSE aims to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology. Currently the IPVERSE ecosystem supports art and music, it will expand to various fields such as sound sources, patents, and characters. Users can register and trade contents regardless of genre, such as photos, pictures, and videos, which will be made available through global expansion, and IPV tokens will be used as the medium of trade.

About IPV Token

IPV Token is a key currency for the IPVERSE ecosystem that is used in all DApp services and platform process, including registration of IP information, content production and profit distribution, and funding activities with the platform. It strengthens the capabilities of blockchain-based services and provides an environment where users can own and create new IPs.

Based on Klaytn network, IPV has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e. 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 3% is provided for private sale, another 3% is allocated for marketing and partnership, 19% is provided for public sale, 40% is provided for ecosystem, 10% is reserved by the company, 5% is provided for bounty, and the rest 20% is allocated to the team and advisor.

The IPV token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in IPVERSE investment can easily buy and sell IPV on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about IPV Token:

Official Website: https://ipverse.io

Telegram: https://t.me/officialIPVERSE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ipverse

Medium: https://medium.com/@ipverse

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/128577