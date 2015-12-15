LBank Exchange Will List GRN (G) on June 24, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 21, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list GRN (G) on June 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the G/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022.

The blockchain industry has been a source of contention due to its wasteful use of power and resultant e-waste, which prevents them from acting as a viable alternative to the current centralized system or for wider adoption. To combat these issues, GRN Grid is designed as an energy-efficient, high performance, low fee smartchain that actively supports decentralization and security, through the use of its novel and unique Proof of Stake V2 algorithm. Its native token GRN (G) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing GRN Grid

As a smartchain built for a better future, GRN Grid is the solution to the carbon footprint of blockchain that actively promotes decentralization and security with its revolutionary Proof of Stake V2 (PoS2), all with a sustainability first approach. It is equipped with a fresh verification method with pooled validators for near instant transactions, and its Lighting Trail Verification (LTV) makes the network remain stable and scalable under any circumstances.

Since its technology enables green-only transactions, Grid emerges as the first smartchain to be created with the capability of operating entirely on renewable energy sources. Furthermore, Grid incorporates several notable features, such as an integrated payment and escrow system, swapping pools, and encrypted chat between users.

There is also GRN Wallet that is being deployed concurrently with the GRN Grid to immediately improve the usability of the Grid smartchain. The wallet application will be cross-platform and compatible with all major browsers. Furthermore, the GRN Wallet will be open source, and members of the GRN community will be allowed to develop their own wallets for the GRN Grid.

Grid’s objective is to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy in blockchain technology and to provide every company and person with the opportunity to “go green” as soon as web3.0 is universally embraced. Additionally, the progressive distribution of GRN for validation supports sustainable development and discourages wealth build-up. These characteristics position GRN as a viable alternative to existing (de)centralized technology.

About G Token

The GRN (G) token serves as the native token on Grid with multiple use cases, including staking, paying for fees, voting for features, validators incentives, and shopping on the Grid (NFTs). Furthermore, it also promotes the adoption of renewable energy by the usage of GRN token in the operations of a renewable energy and mining company.

The total supply of G is 1 billion (1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% is provided for community fund, 10% is provided for early birds and private sale, 3% is provided for charity, 5% is provided for liquidity, 7% will be used for marketing, 10% is reserved by company, 8% is provided for product/tech growth, and the rest 7% is allocated to the partners.

G token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on June 24, 2022, investors who are interested in GRN Grid investment can easily buy and sell G token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

