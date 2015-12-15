LBank Exchange Will List Holon (HLN) on June 30, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – June 30, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Holon (HLN) on June 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HLN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading now.

Enabling the realization of economic zone by a true DAO, Holonus frees people from the hierarchical structure that still exists in modern society through its cutting-edge technology, multi DApps platform, easy-to-use API, decentralized AI, and other unique features. Its native token Holon (HLN) has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 30, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Holonus

Holonus is an innovative platform solution that implements the new P2P ecosystem based on blockchain and distributed cryptographic technology. The new ecosystem of the platform provides an innovative environment and stimulating technical design, where people and companies can maximize the benefits of technology and IT services for the development of their applications, companies, and businesses.

Created with the idea and passion to manage to break through a centralized economic structure, the Holonus project chose the challenge of being a DApps platform with unprecedented features and design, where the reliability of transactions is guaranteed by the “user group” itself.

A small amount of commission fees is directly returned to not only the operator but all the users of the platform including the developer, and the maximum purpose is to build an unprecedented complete DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) economic zone, ensuring “the more applications that are used on the entire platform, the greater the amount of return to the users themselves.”

To realize this, Holonus came up with a variety of unique features. Holonus blockchain records metadata in blockchain by utilizing a decentralized file system and achieves temper-proof recording of large volumes of data. And since one blockchain can be shared by multiple applications, resources can be used effectively, while transactions and data between DApps are completely isolated and protected. In addition, Holonus’ VPoS (Vest Proof of Stakes) enables users to jointly hold the right to participate in one node, and its decentralized AI ensures that the more nodes participate in the economic zone, the faster the processing speed.

Holonus is the next generation dream blockchain due to its high availability to users. It allows any user to create DApps by implementing a connection to the platform using the API, which does not require knowledge of additional programming languages or knowledge of the operation of blockchain technology.

About HLN Token

Holon (HLN) is the native token of the Holonus project. It is paid to participants who create value simply by working in the Holonus economic zone, and can be exchanged as currency in economic zone. Based on BEP-20, HLN has a total supply of 3.3 billion (i.e. 3,300,000,000) tokens.

The HLN token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on June 30, 2022, investors who are interested in Holonus investment can easily buy and sell HLN on LBank Exchange.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

