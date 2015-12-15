Transwestern Ventures Brings State-of-the-Art Biomanufacturing Campus to Vacaville, CA

Speculative Bay Area Project Will Deliver Up to 390,000 SF of Life Sciences Space

Vaca Valley Business Park Biotech Investment Activity – City of Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transwestern Ventures (TWV) and the City of Vacaville together announce plans to develop a 390,000-square-foot biomanufacturing campus on 22.4 acres in Vaca Valley Business Park, located at the interchange of I-80 and I-505 in Vacaville, California. The project will be built in two phases: Phase 1 comprises 233,888 square feet with delivery estimated in Summer 2024, and Phase 2 comprises 158,316 square feet.

Part of the Bay Area, Vacaville is situated along the main thoroughfare between the state capital and the Bay Area. Its proximity to San Francisco, Sacramento, and the University of California’s Berkeley and Davis campuses provides access to top talent from across the life sciences and advanced manufacturing sectors. Additionally, Solano Community College’s Vacaville campus has distinguished itself through the offering of two biomanufacturing baccalaureate programs. Vacaville is also home to the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating biomanufacturing growth.

“Vacaville is a biomanufacturing leader in the U.S., making this area incredibly attractive to companies looking for modern facilities in a region with a critical shortage of available life sciences space,” said Fred Knapp, Managing Partner, Transwestern Ventures. “Some of the world’s leading life sciences firms have come to Vacaville to capitalize on the synergies created by a combination of extraordinary talent, relative affordability, and the city’s strong economic and demographic trends.”

Companies such as Agenus, Kaiser Permanente, Genentech, and Polaris currently have a presence in Vaca Valley Business Park. The site newly acquired by TWV was sourced by Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) and purchased in an off-market transaction.

The TRS Life Sciences team of Managing Director Ken Meyersieck, Senior Vice President Peter Conte, and Vice President Andrew Wheeler will oversee leasing for the new campus, which can meet occupier needs ranging from biomanufacturing and R&D space to healthcare and medical office. The buildings are suitable for a single user or may be divided.

“Vacaville works hard to appeal to both businesses and residents, and we are extremely proud of our reputation as a growing biomanufacturing corridor,” said Ron Rowlett, Mayor of the City of Vacaville. “Our city is uniquely positioned to offer life sciences firms both superior space in newly developed facilities and the quality of life a young, talented workforce expects. We are delighted to collaborate with Transwestern Ventures to bring its vision to life.”

With a population of more than 102,000, Vacaville is a vibrant city in one of the country’s fastest-growing areas. It is an attractive family community with a historic past deep in culture, and a wealth of amenities including parks, community centers, museums, public venues, attractions and events.

