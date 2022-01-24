LinkSquares Launches New API to Eliminate Contract Data Silos Across the Business

API securely integrates contract data across AI-powered contract management leader, third-party systems

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice, today announced the launch of LinkSquares API, which encompasses all API offerings across the LinkSquares platform. With LinkSquares API, teams can seamlessly integrate crucial contract data across systems of their choice and the LinkSquares platform.

While teams across an organization, from finance to legal to procurement, all use contracts, they work within their own disparate systems throughout the contract lifecycle. This separation creates data silos across the contract lifecycle management (CLM) and third-party applications that are currently unsupported through a native LinkSquares integration. The new LinkSquares API will save users time by seamlessly integrating cross-departmental systems, including Netsuite, HubSpot, and Coupa, with LinkSquares, allowing users to access contractual data natively in LinkSquares and third-party applications.

“LinkSquares API is helping us move closer to our goal of automating processes across our various systems,” said Steven Fayers, Director of Commercial Improvement at Accelya. “We now have in place many of the tools we need to collate data from multiple sources in a robust manner to drive continuous improvement.”

LinkSquares API creates the broad potential to simultaneously enrich LinkSquares and downstream systems such as CRMs and procurement systems with dates, terms, tags, and other contract data. LinkSquares API extends integration capabilities to virtually any platform, expanding beyond the out-of-the-box integrations currently offered and removing the legal bottleneck from the workflow.

“Contracts touch every part of businesses. With the LinkSquares API, contract lifecycle management can integrate even further in the org, making the flow of contract data even greater,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO and co-founder of LinkSquares. “We believe in breaking down barriers through software. Our new LinkSquares API is another important step forward.”

LinkSquares API unlocks the power of your contract data anywhere, whether its LinkSquares or your third-party system, improving the contract management process by:

Improving collaboration by providing harmonized data across applications, allowing teams to work where they want to work.

Removing the legal bottleneck by providing teams across the organization with access to contractual data within their own business systems.

Saving time and risk by eliminating the need for manual, error-prone workarounds and data formatting.

For more information about the new LinkSquares API, contact [email protected].

LinkSquares is the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice for legal teams aiming to move their business forward faster. Customers have everything they need to write better contracts, get contracts executed quickly, analyze what’s in existing contracts, and collaborate better with their team at every step of the way. LinkSquares differs from other tools on the market with its powerful AI insights, speed to tangible results through flexible automation, and ability to centralize everything for better visibility and collaboration. For more information, visit https://linksquares.com/.

