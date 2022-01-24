CrossComply by AuditBoard Wins 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award for Second Year Running

Best-in-breed information security compliance and IT risk solution to be showcased June 7-10 at Gartner’s Security & Risk Management Summit.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that AuditBoard CrossComply has won the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Award in the Compliance category for the second year in a row. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world’s leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

Available within AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform, CrossComply is the best-in-breed information security compliance and IT risk solution transforming how enterprises manage today’s complex risk environment. CrossComply offers advanced automation capabilities, including automated framework mapping, evidence collection, and continuous monitoring. Together, these features accelerate security compliance programs for overburdened information security and GRC teams to unlock rapid growth and scale.

“We’re incredibly excited to be recognized as a winner of the Fortress Cyber Security Award for the second year in a row,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, SVP of CrossComply at AuditBoard. “Our success is made possible through the incredible support and engagement of our customers who are on the front lines protecting against cyber threats every day.”

“We are so proud to name AuditBoard as a winner in the 2022 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like AuditBoard are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand.”

The Fortress Cyber Security Award is the latest in a series of prestigious wins for AuditBoard, which was recently named a top performer on the Capterra Shortlist reports for both risk management and compliance software. AuditBoard’s platform has also been recognized by G2 as the Market Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Spring 2022 Grid Reports, and is top-rated by customers on Gartner Peer Insights.

To learn more about CrossComply’s award-winning features, join AuditBoard for a hands-on demo at Gartner’s Security & Risk Management Summit, June 7-10, or visit AuditBoard.com.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and security compliance management. Today, more than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts

