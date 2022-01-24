MorganFranklin Consulting Debuts Cybersecurity Innovation Center to Help Security Leaders Simulate & Test Solutions, Programs and Approaches

Interactive Cloud-Based Sandbox Enables Controlled Solutions Testing, Cybersecurity Program Build and Optimization, and Simulated Crisis and Adversarial Practice

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading finance, technology, and cybersecurity advisory and management firm that specializes in solving complex transformational challenges for its clients, today announced its new Cybersecurity Innovation Center (CIC). The custom cloud-based lab environment provides clients with key cybersecurity insights, including how security tools will function within their systems, how ransomware and adversarial attacks may be attempted in their environment, and how remediation of new vulnerabilities can be achieved.

“As ever-increasing and more sophisticated attacks combine with rapid digital transformation, cybersecurity preparation has never been more challenging or more important,” said John Fung, a director in MorganFranklin’s cybersecurity operations practice area. “The MorganFranklin Cybersecurity Innovation Center is a powerful new way to help our clients answer essential questions that improve their security operations, upskill their teams, and address their most pressing threats.”

With MorganFranklin’s CIC and team of cybersecurity experts, clients will gain key advice and program analysis capabilities before deployment, without the exorbitant cost of building such a lab themselves. By replicating their live systems, organizations can also “war-game” against potential attacks and troubleshoot countermeasures.

MorganFranklin Cybersecurity Innovation Center Benefits



The MorganFranklin CIC offers numerous benefits for security leaders and their teams whether optimizing cybersecurity systems or improving their defenses.

Answer Critical Cybersecurity Program Questions: The CIC helps stakeholders answer critical questions about cybersecurity program functionality, how the latest vulnerabilities and attack vectors may impact their security, and more within a safe environment.



Utilize a Custom Built and Safe Environment: Developed as infrastructure-as-code, the CIC is fully customizable and can be torn down to protect proprietary data. The public-facing and interactive sandbox can also show how simulated attacks unfold, determine their intent, and help guide what organizations should do next to better mitigate risk.



Evaluate Solutions in a Vendor Agnostic Environment: MorganFranklin partners with numerous solutions providers. This enables the company to produce an unbiased analysis of how security tools perform alone and together. Clients can also use the CIC to evaluate solutions spend and optimize their program for the best value.



Practice Offensive and Defensive Approaches: As part of its MSSP offering, MorganFranklin will also use the CIC to generate ongoing threat intelligence and further strengthen its offensive and defensive approaches to help clients mitigate risk against ransomware, nation-state, and other attacks.

Learn More About the MorganFranklin Cybersecurity Innovation Center



To schedule a personalized discussion about the MorganFranklin CIC, email: [email protected]. For more information visit the MorganFranklin CIC web page.

About MorganFranklin Consulting



MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses to address critical finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. The firm’s areas of expertise also include on-demand technical accounting, financial reporting, IPO readiness, M&A preparedness and integration, finance transformation, risk advisory, supply chain services, and the implementation of enterprise & cloud applications including NetSuite, SAP, Microsoft ERP, OneStream, and more. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Raleigh, Charlotte, Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The firm supports clients across the globe. For more information visit: www.morganfranklin.com

About Vaco



Vaco delivers critical talent solutions to clients by providing consulting, project resources, executive search, direct hire and strategic staffing solutions with expertise in numerous areas including accounting and finance, technology and operations. In addition to Vaco, the family of brands includes MorganFranklin Consulting, Vaco’s methodology-driven global consulting platform; Pivot Point Consulting, a best in KLAS healthcare IT solutions provider; and Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice. Since its founding in 2002, Vaco has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. Vaco has been named to Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies for the past 15 years and was named to Forbes’ 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021 lists of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. For more information on Vaco visit: www.vaco.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Brendan Hughes



RH Strategic for MorganFranklin Consulting



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 206-264-0246