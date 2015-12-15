LoRaWAN® Leads Global, At-Scale LPWAN Deployments Across All Metrics: Most Solutions, Devices Deployed, Messages Sent and Network Availability
FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on its recent announcement of significant network expansion, the LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced strong growth for LoRaWAN across a number of key market indicators. Driven by LoRa Alliance members and the global LoRaWAN ecosystem, LoRaWAN is scaling massively around the world, collecting more data from more devices, serving more needs, with the most networks around the world, including historically underserved areas.
“Because members of the LoRa Alliance come from every part of the value chain—from silicon chipmaker to solution implementor—explosive adoption of LoRaWAN means not only the number of sensors deployed, but also the rapid scaling of gateway deployments, messages handled, and networks said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Every stakeholder of the LoRaWAN ecosystem is driving market activity, with recent strong growth in the number of solutions providers and system integrators delivering LoRaWAN solutions.”
“LoRaWAN’s multi-RAN and multi-standard deployments, and the recent addition of IPv6 over LoRaWAN, are expanding addressable markets,” continued Moore. “LoRaWAN networks are widely available, blanketing entire countries and large metropolitan areas. Growth is also coming from member collaborations that provide end-to-end solutions, as well as LoRaWAN’s global availability and support for worldwide roaming. It is exciting to lead this rapid acceleration that is driving massive LoRaWAN scaling.”
LoRaWAN’s market dominance is best illustrated by LoRa Alliance members’ solutions that scale across a wide variety of vertical markets, use cases, reach and availability of LoRaWAN. Below are just a few examples of the thousands of LoRaWAN solutions deploying around the world:
- The Helium Network and Senet have completed an integration between their networks, making 850,000 Helium-compatible hotspots across 170 countries available to Senet customers and creating the largest globally managed LoRaWAN network.
- National Narrowband Network Co. (NNNCo) has signed a contract with technology provider Wellness TechGroup to deploy a citywide LoRaWAN network in Montevideo, Uruguay to support 1.3 million people with 70,000 smart streetlights and create an infrastructure-based network for other smart city initiatives (to add endless use cases to the network), while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%.
- The Things Industries (TTI) and Connexin are deploying 150,000 smart meters across Coventry and Warwickshire in the U.K. The project aims to provide accurate real-time water usage data to enable more precise billing and reduce the risks of water leakage on physical sites.
- Talkpool sensors use LoRaWAN connectivity through Netmore to provide building damage prevention solutions using wireless LoRaWAN sensor devices that are easy to install and scale quickly using nationwide LoRaWAN network coverage. The companies have deployed 1,000 LoRaWAN gateways that transmit 960,000 messages per day, providing readings for temperature and humidity, water leakage and smart floor drains. Providing that data enables new revenue streams and improved customer service.
- Birdz and Actility are working jointly on a 3M LoRaWAN water meter deployment through their OBS ties, which use Actility to operate their French nationwide LoRaWAN network, and had agreed with Birdz-Veolia to use it for this project
- Red Sea Giga Project connects its 36,000-person construction workforce and 3,000 vehicles in real time with Actility and Abeeway
- Cellnex LoRaWAN Networks deployed with Omnium for water management in Spain will connect >300,000 sensors
- GreenField Direct’s LoRaWAN leak protection solution is transmitting 125,000 messages per day using 16,000 devices over 300 gateways to minimize damages and reduce insurance premiums
- Microshare’s EverSmart Clean deployment of 9,000 devices has transmitted more than 10 million messages covering building occupancy, movement and customer feedback
- Milesight is providing Quebec’s schools with air quality monitoring, with nearly 50,000 sensors transmitting to 2600 gateways, sending more than 7 million messages over LoRaWAN to date
- Renesas has deployed a LoRaWAN smart building solution with 10,000+ sensors and 90 gateways that monitor conditions, occupancy, metering and load control, heat exchanger maintenance and more, saving a major furniture retailer 30% on its energy costs
- Senet is unlocking innovation in Tampa Florida with expansive public LoRaWAN network covering over 1,600 square miles with more than 50 towers
- Talkpool is using LoRaWAN connectivity through TEKTELIC to provide superior air quality monitoring and HVAC optimization using 10,000 devices and 100 gateways that have handled nearly 1M messages
- CRA and TEKTELIC build a LoRaWAN network providing coverage across the Czech Republic using more than 500 gateways to achieve >80% coverage of the country
- Urbana Smart Solutions’ IoT platform manages the public lighting systems for municipalities in Sicily over a LoRaWAN network using 20 gateways to carry nearly one-half million messages daily
- EchoStar’s LoRaWAN IoT program already spans more than 10,000 devices, with the service expected to scale to millions of devices in Europe alone
- Actility deploys smart gas metering in the Eskisehir Organized Industry Zone, the second largest industrial cluster in Turkey with a LoRaWAN network covering a 32 km. sq. area
- NNNCo rolled out a LoRaWAN network across the state of Tasmania that will provide data to Virtual TAS, an Australia-first 4D digital twin project between Enzen and 42-24
- Kerlink and VIoT install Vietnam’s first national LoRaWAN network installing approximately 1,750 Kerlink gateways over 3 years to achieve nationwide coverage
