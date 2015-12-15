LoRaWAN® Leads Global, At-Scale LPWAN Deployments Across All Metrics: Most Solutions, Devices Deployed, Messages Sent and Network Availability

LoRaWAN® Leads Global, At-Scale LPWAN Deployments Across All Metrics The LoRa Alliance® announced strong growth for LoRaWAN across a number of key market indicators.

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on its recent announcement of significant network expansion, the LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced strong growth for LoRaWAN across a number of key market indicators. Driven by LoRa Alliance members and the global LoRaWAN ecosystem, LoRaWAN is scaling massively around the world, collecting more data from more devices, serving more needs, with the most networks around the world, including historically underserved areas.

“Because members of the LoRa Alliance come from every part of the value chain—from silicon chipmaker to solution implementor—explosive adoption of LoRaWAN means not only the number of sensors deployed, but also the rapid scaling of gateway deployments, messages handled, and networks said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “Every stakeholder of the LoRaWAN ecosystem is driving market activity, with recent strong growth in the number of solutions providers and system integrators delivering LoRaWAN solutions.”

“LoRaWAN’s multi-RAN and multi-standard deployments, and the recent addition of IPv6 over LoRaWAN, are expanding addressable markets,” continued Moore. “LoRaWAN networks are widely available, blanketing entire countries and large metropolitan areas. Growth is also coming from member collaborations that provide end-to-end solutions, as well as LoRaWAN’s global availability and support for worldwide roaming. It is exciting to lead this rapid acceleration that is driving massive LoRaWAN scaling.”

LoRaWAN’s market dominance is best illustrated by LoRa Alliance members’ solutions that scale across a wide variety of vertical markets, use cases, reach and availability of LoRaWAN. Below are just a few examples of the thousands of LoRaWAN solutions deploying around the world:

The Helium Network and Senet have completed an integration between their networks, making 850,000 Helium-compatible hotspots across 170 countries available to Senet customers and creating the largest globally managed LoRaWAN network.

have completed an integration between their networks, making 850,000 Helium-compatible hotspots across 170 countries available to Senet customers and creating the largest globally managed LoRaWAN network. National Narrowband Network Co. (NNNCo) has signed a contract with technology provider Wellness TechGroup to deploy a citywide LoRaWAN network in Montevideo, Uruguay to support 1.3 million people with 70,000 smart streetlights and create an infrastructure-based network for other smart city initiatives (to add endless use cases to the network), while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%.

has signed a contract with technology provider Wellness TechGroup to deploy a citywide LoRaWAN network in Montevideo, Uruguay to support 1.3 million people with 70,000 smart streetlights and create an infrastructure-based network for other smart city initiatives (to add endless use cases to the network), while reducing carbon emissions by up to 80%. The Things Industries (TTI) and Connexin are deploying 150,000 smart meters across Coventry and Warwickshire in the U.K. The project aims to provide accurate real-time water usage data to enable more precise billing and reduce the risks of water leakage on physical sites.

are deploying 150,000 smart meters across Coventry and Warwickshire in the U.K. The project aims to provide accurate real-time water usage data to enable more precise billing and reduce the risks of water leakage on physical sites. Talkpool sensors use LoRaWAN connectivity through Netmore to provide building damage prevention solutions using wireless LoRaWAN sensor devices that are easy to install and scale quickly using nationwide LoRaWAN network coverage. The companies have deployed 1,000 LoRaWAN gateways that transmit 960,000 messages per day, providing readings for temperature and humidity, water leakage and smart floor drains. Providing that data enables new revenue streams and improved customer service.

Additional examples are highlighted below:

Experience LoRaWAN’s Growth at the LoRaWAN World Expo

To learn more about LoRaWAN and the work of the LoRa Alliance, please join us at the LoRaWAN World Expo taking place in Paris July 6-7. The largest official LoRaWAN event in 2022, the Expo is the best opportunity to learn how companies using LoRaWAN are achieving strong ROI on their deployments, products and services. Register now to not miss out on your chance to experience the LoRaWAN World Expo. Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost. Contact [email protected] for registration details.

About LoRa Alliance®

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 170 major mobile network operators globally, with connectivity available worldwide. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance®, LoRaWAN® and LoRaWAN CertifiedCM are registered marks.

