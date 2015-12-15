Publication of a Company Description and Intended Listing on First North Iceland

Alvotech, a public limited liability company (société anonyme), incorporated and existing under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, and in Iceland the Company is registered with the Icelandic Reg. No. 671221-9740 (“Company” or “Alvotech”), has published a Company Description in relation to a proposed listing of the Company’s common shares (“Shares”) on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Iceland (“First North” or “First North Iceland”).

Application has been made to list and admit all Shares to trading under the symbol ALVO. The ISIN number of the shares is LU2458332611. The total number of the Company’s issued shares is 243,649,505, each share having the nominal value of USD 0.01.

The first day of trading on First North is expected to be 23 June 2022. Nasdaq Iceland hf. will publish a market notice one day prior to the intended first day of trading on First North.

The Company was listed on Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq US”) on 16 June 2022. The Company is therefore being dual-listed on Nasdaq US and First North. Prior to said listing there has been no public market for the Shares and the Company will not offer any shares to the public in an initial public offering (IPO) prior to the listing of the Shares on First North. The Company Description has been prepared solely in connection with the listing of the Company’s shares on First North Iceland and may not be used for any other purposes.

Following the publication of the Company Description, all conditions for admission of the Shares to trading on First North have been fulfilled.

The Company Description can be found on the Company´s website: https://investors.alvotech.com/ prospectus

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech, which has around 800 employees, seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Biosimilars are therapeutic equivalents to biologics, a rapidly growing category of highly efficacious medicines, that provide lower-cost alternatives to higher-priced originator medicines. Alvotech’s current pipeline contains eight biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. This pipeline targets a total addressable market of over $85 billion based on IQVIA estimated peak sales of the reference products. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the US, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. For more information on the Company, please visit www.alvotech.com.

Nasdaq First North

Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have legal status as an EU regulated market. Companies on Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.

Certified Adviser

Landsbankinn Corporate Finance has been Alvotech’s Certified Advisor in the preparation and execution of the listing. Landsbankinn holds an operating licence to operate as a commercial bank under the Icelandic Act on Financial Undertakings, No. 161/2002, and is regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland. Landsbankinn is approved by Nasdaq Iceland as a First North Certified Adviser. Alvotech has chosen to be fully exchange-monitored after admittance of the shares to trading, meaning that it will not have a Certified Adviser on a continuous basis.