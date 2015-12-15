Marchex Wins Artificial Intelligence Innovation Award in 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Company’s Conversation Intelligence Selected by Awards Program Honoring Standout AI and Machine Learning Solutions and Companies

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced that its Marchex Conversation Intelligence solution has been selected as winner of the “AI-based Analytics Innovation Award” in the fifth annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. In 2021, Marchex was recognized as “Best AI-based Solution for Sales” by AI Breakthrough.

Marchex Conversation Intelligence is a powerful AI-based service that enables businesses to immediately analyze voice- and text-based customer conversations at scale, informing critical actions to deliver better customer experiences and grow their revenue. The technology unlocks key, relevant insights from these voice and text conversations and extracts actionable signals that enable marketing, sales, and customer engagement teams to address and achieve their business objectives.

Marchex Conversation Intelligence is powered by Conversation DNA™, which uses Marchex’s proprietary AI infrastructure to uncover relevant customer insights – such as what they want and what they are searching for. When customers call or text a business, Conversation DNA™ immediately identifies signals that include consumer intent, context, urgency, product or service of interest, appointment scheduling outcome and payment preferences.

The company’s technology annually processes more than one billion minutes of consumer-to-business voice conversations, hundreds of millions of phone calls and tens of millions of text messages. Marchex Conversation Intelligence helps market-leading companies in critical industries –including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands in such verticals as automotive manufacturing, home services, and healthcare — address their business challenges in the most impactful ways.

“Marchex Conversation Intelligence is uniquely positioned for success, having built AI automation capabilities on a massive historical data set that is critical for data training success,” said Russell Horowitz, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, Marchex. “During the past year, Marchex Conversation Intelligence fundamentally has altered the way businesses can reach and interact with consumers, transforming marketing, sales, and customer engagement. Now businesses can gain the strategic insights they need to act immediately and win more business – and in many cases, actually save sales.”

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“By being able to precisely decode conversations down to a granular level, businesses can optimize their marketing campaigns, improve customer experiences and, ultimately, close more sales,” said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “Breakthrough AI automation is at the very core of Marchex Conversation Intelligence, empowering businesses to listen at scale to what their customers are saying, optimize sales approaches to deliver customer experiences that improve sales outcomes, and make data-driven decisions that improve their performance. Congratulations to Marchex on their continued success and momentum – we are thrilled to name them a 2022 AI Breakthrough Award winner.”

Marchex’s AI-fueled Conversation Intelligence capabilities include the ability to prioritize sales efforts by automatically scoring and classifying conversations to identify the highest-intent customer conversations. It also works to uncover specific breakdowns in conversation management workflows that can result in missed opportunities while also delivering real-time notifications on high-value mishandled conversations that need immediate specialist intervention to save sales.

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

