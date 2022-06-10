Observe.AI named Automation Solution of the Year at CCW Excellence Awards 2022

Observe.AI is recognized as a leading solution for contact center and customer experience excellence

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Observe.AI (www.observe.ai), an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers through AI, today announced it has been named this year’s CCW Excellence Award winner for Automation Solution of the Year. Observe.AI was selected out of nine vendors by the CCW judging panel – comprised of 29 customer experience (CX) professionals from Fortune 500 and global brands – for its proven impact on accelerating business improvement for contact centers.

Observe.AI improves CX for contact centers through purpose-built, business-centric AI. By combining conversation intelligence with powerful automated workflows that accelerate agent coaching and quality assurance (QA) across channels of interaction, Observe.AI empowers contact centers to activate business insights at unprecedented speed and scale. The result is a faster impact on agent performance that drives better CX, retention, and sales.

“For contact centers, the ideal balance of human + machine intelligence goes beyond extracting insights. True AI must accelerate the fundamental workflows that underpin stellar customer experiences and sales execution,” said Swapnil Jain, CEO and Co-Founder of Observe.AI. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for automation that allows contact centers to drive more meaningful agent-customer interactions, and scale consistently high-quality experiences that transform revenue generation, loyalty and retention, and more.”

At this week’s Customer Contact Week (CCW) event in Las Vegas, the CCW Excellence Awards celebrated teams and individuals committed to driving superior contact center and CX excellence. Winners across 12 categories were announced and recognized for superior thinking, creativity, and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions. Observe.AI was named Automation Solution of the Year, ahead of eight other established vendors.

Observe.AI is an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers by embedding AI into customer conversations, optimizing agent performance, and automating repeatable processes that drive revenue and retention. With Observe.AI, contact centers can surface intelligence across every interaction, giving employees highly accurate, actionable feedback using baked-in coaching and evaluation workflows, and improve key business metrics across every customer touchpoint.

Observe.AI is trusted by hundreds of customers and partners, including Pearson, 23andMe, Accolade, Group 1 Automotive, and Public Storage. Backed by Softbank Vision Fund 2, Zoom, Menlo Ventures, Scale Ventures and Nexus Ventures, Observe.AI is headquartered in San Francisco with an office in Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.observe.ai.

