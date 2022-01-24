Massachusetts Innovation Network Announces its 2022 Eddies Finalists

LINCOLN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massachusetts Innovation Network has announced the finalists for its signature innovation competition, The Eddies. Finalists will have the chance to participate in this 5-month, no-cost, no-equity innovation-support program that includes individualized mentoring, strategic guidance, leadership education, and connections to resources.

The Eddies (formerly known as NE Innovation Awards) is the oldest and longest running innovation competition in New England. They are open to New England based startups with a working prototype of a ground-breaking product or technology and not more than 150 employees. The objective of this incredible program is to help early-stage startups (pre-Series C) take the next steps in their commercialization journey.

The Eddies finalists are handpicked by a seasoned group of experienced judges, all successful innovators, who evaluated the teams on their innovation disruption and prospect to affect positive change for their users, industries, and markets. The top 3 scoring teams per innovation track make it to the final round of the competition.

CLEANTECH & SUSTAINABILITY

HEALTHY LIVING & WELL BEING

LIFE SCIENCES

MINORITY-OWNED OR RUN

SMART CITIES & SMART LIVING

TECH & AI

All Finalists will demonstrate their Innovation and deliver a 3-minute (in-person) Presentation Pitch to Judges and members of the Innovation Ecosystem, at The Eddies Innovation Showcase on Thursday, October 6th. Recognition for all Finalists as well as Award Announcements will be made during The Eddies Evening of Innovation on Thursday, November 3rd.

Warmest Congratulations to all!

The Massachusetts Innovation Network is a local 501(c)(6) charitable organization dedicated to furthering innovation and economic development in New England.

Contacts

Sophia Kambanis

[email protected]

Related Stories

Apellis and Sobi Report New Data Reinforcing the Robust Efficacy and Safety Profile of EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) for PNH at EHA 2022 Congress

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis at EHA 2022

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia at EHA 2022

GBT Presents Positive New Real-World Evidence Data at EHA2022 Congress Further Supporting Clinical Use of Oxbryta® (voxelotor) in Sickle Cell Disease

Roche announces positive data from broad blood cancer portfolio at European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

Santhera Reports 2021 Annual Results

You may have missed

Apellis and Sobi Report New Data Reinforcing the Robust Efficacy and Safety Profile of EMPAVELI® (pegcetacoplan) for PNH at EHA 2022 Congress

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Advanced Myelofibrosis at EHA 2022

Imago BioSciences Presents Positive Data from Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Bomedemstat in Essential Thrombocythemia at EHA 2022

GBT Presents Positive New Real-World Evidence Data at EHA2022 Congress Further Supporting Clinical Use of Oxbryta® (voxelotor) in Sickle Cell Disease

Roche announces positive data from broad blood cancer portfolio at European Hematology Association Annual Meeting

error: Content is protected !!