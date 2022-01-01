Medallia’s Thunderhead Named a Leader for Journey Orchestration Platforms by Independent Research Firm

Thunderhead received the highest score possible in the Performance criterion

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that its journey orchestration platform, Thunderhead, has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022. The Wave™ analysis evaluates the 10 most significant Customer Journey Orchestration providers on 27 criterion, grouped into three main categories, Current Offering, Strategy, and Market Presence.

Thunderhead by Medallia earned the top score in the Strategy category of all vendors evaluated and received the highest score possible in 10 criteria, including for Planned Enhancements, Partner Ecosystem and Performance within the Strategy category, and Journey Orchestration, Security, Scalability, and Business Impact Analysis within the Current Offering category.

“Since our acquisition a few months ago, Thunderhead has been named a Leader in Journey Orchestration and earned a top Current Offering score among the Strong Performers in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2022,” said Leslie Stretch, Medallia CEO and President. “These two critical capabilities work together to help brands decide what action is the right one and then orchestrate it, regardless of channel.”

The journey orchestration report states that “Thunderhead is a good fit for firms looking for AI-enhanced next best conversations and actions across potential customers, prospects, and existing customers based on context and customer intent for lead generation, in-store and online audience activation, digital engagement, and agent assistance.”

Medallia acquired Thunderhead earlier this year to strengthen its ability to power individualized experiences and conversations at scale, across all online and offline channels. To read The Forrester Wave™: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q2 2022, visit www.Medallia.com/resource/journey-orchestration-forrester-wave/

