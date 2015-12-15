Riveron Acquires Clermont Partners, Significantly Expanding its ESG and Investor Relations Capabilities

Combined platform offers a full range of ESG and sustainability services as well as investor relations and strategic communications capabilities

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Riveron, a national business advisory firm, announced today its acquisition of Clermont Partners (Clermont), a women-owned consultancy specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) communications and strategy, investor relations, and transaction communications.

Founded in 2015 by industry-veterans Beth Saunders and Victoria Sivrais, Clermont has a team of 35 ESG and financial communications specialists in Chicago and Washington, DC.

The acquisition bolsters Riveron’s critically important ESG offering with a robust suite of services to support clients at every stage of their sustainability journey. It also introduces new investor relations and transaction communications capabilities to help clients enhance their engagement with investors and communicate more effectively against the backdrop of increasingly complex and rapidly evolving capital markets. Saunders and Sivrais will co-lead Riveron’s newly created ESG and Strategic Communications practice.

“As stakeholders demand more transparency, ESG strategy is top of mind for many businesses today,” said Riveron CEO Julie Howard. “The addition of the talented Clermont team will be a powerful accelerant as we help our clients navigate a heightened regulatory environment and investor, employee, and customer scrutiny on social and environmental issues. Through this combination, we will deliver an impactful end-to-end ESG and strategic communications offering for corporate management teams to operationalize, report, and more effectively communicate their company’s ESG metrics and commitments to potential investors and acquirers.”

“Investor, customer, and regulator demands for policy, practices, and verifiable data that demonstrate a company has adequately assessed and planned for a wide spectrum of ESG risks are a significant new component of financial reporting that rests squarely on the office of the CFO,” added Clermont’s co-founders, Elizabeth Saunders and Victoria Sivrais. “The combination of Riveron’s gold standard national advisory services platform with Clermont’s investor intelligence and transactions expertise and seasoned team of climate risk, human capital, and governance experts will provide clients with the strategies and solutions required to optimize profitability and valuation throughout the business lifecycle.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Riveron

Riveron is a national business advisory firm specializing in accounting, finance, technology, and operations. We partner with our clients to elevate performance and expand possibilities across the transaction and business lifecycle. Our thoughtfully integrated, multi-disciplinary teams bring deep functional expertise, first-hand industry knowledge, and experience-based creativity and perspective to generate tailored solutions to address any challenge. For more information, visit www.riveron.com.

About Clermont Partners

Clermont Partners is a leading advisor to public and private companies on ESG strategy and strategic communications. We help our clients build ESG and IR programs that are responsive to the growing, and often disparate, needs of investors, customers, employees, and regulators. The firm, headquartered in Chicago, also has offices in Washington DC.

Contacts

Alex Benanti, Managing Director, Riveron



email: [email protected]

phone: +1 (214) 891-5545