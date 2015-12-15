NIRI Chicago Elects 2022-2023 Officers and Directors

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IRWorkshop–The Chicago Chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Chicago) has elected 12 officers and directors to its board for the 2022-2023 term, effective July 1.

“Over the past year, our chapter has been investing in a compelling mix of in-person and virtual events to drive member engagement as we began to recover during the pandemic,” said Heather Kos, incoming chapter president. “Our efforts led to the highest membership growth and retention rate of any large NIRI chapter in the 2021-2022 program year. We plan to build on this growth with a full slate of professional development and networking events this fall, starting with our September IR Workshop.”

NIRI Chicago Chapter board members for 2022-2023:

Officers

President: Heather A. Kos, CPA, IRC, vice president of investor relations and global communications, Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR). Kos is a past member of NIRI’s Certification Council and former chair of the IR roundtable of the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation (MAPI).

Executive Vice President: Shawn C. Alcaraz, IRC, director, investor relations, Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR). This is Alcaraz’s second year on the NIRI Chicago board. He serves on the board’s membership committee and was co-chair of the 2021 IR Workshop committee.

Vice President, Programs: Barbara Noverini, CFA, director of investor relations, Portillo’s Inc. (Nasdaq: PTLO). This is Noverini’s second year as in this role for NIRI Chicago programs, and will continue to serve as the chapter’s advocacy ambassador.

Vice President, Communications: Maryellen T. Thielen, APR, ABC, president, Forest Glen Communications LLC. Thielen earlier was a NIRI Chicago chair, president and executive vice president.

Vice President, Membership: Jeremy Cohen, senior vice president, investor relations and financial communications, Edelman. Cohen heads the board’s membership committee, has served on the IR Workshop committee and was named a NIRI 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

Vice President, Treasurer: Robert K. Cherry, vice president, investor relations, Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI). This is Cherry’s first year on the NIRI Chicago board. He is a past IR Workshop committee member and speaker at chapter events.

Vice President, Sponsorship: Christine J. Hanneman. Hanneman most recently served as senior director of investor relations, ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO), has managed the chapter’s sponsorship program since 2012 and previously was NIRI Chicago’s vice president, treasurer.

Directors

Chair: Michael A. Steele, CFA, IRC, vice president of investor relations, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: ZBRA). Steele most recently served as NIRI Chicago’s president and has been a speaker at NIRI’s annual conference and NIRI Chicago events.

Victor J. Jendras, director of sales, Morrow Sodali. Jendras is a member of the 2022 IR Workshop committee and previously served as NIRI Chicago’s president, executive vice president and vice president of programs.

Brooks O. Rennie, vice president, head of investor relations, Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BY). This is Rennie’s first year on the NIRI Chicago board. He has served on the NIRI Twin Cities board since 2018 – most recently as treasurer – is a member of Chicago’s 2022 IR Workshop committee and is pursuing an MBA at the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business, DePaul University. He was named a NIRI 40 Under 40 honoree in 2019.

Stacie Selinger, managing director, head of investor relations, GCM Grosvenor Inc. (Nasdaq: GCMG). This is Selinger’s first year on the NIRI Chicago board. She currently co-chairs the 2022 IR Workshop, previously served on the IR Workshop committee and was honored as one of NIRI’s Rising Leaders Under 40 in 2022.

Ruth E. Venning, IRC, executive director, investor relations and ESG, Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP). Venning has served in every NIRI Chicago leadership position, most recently as treasurer. She is immediate past chair of the NIRI national board, a member of the 2022 NIRI Fellows selection committee and Senior Roundtable (SRT), and past veteran of numerous other NIRI committees, including for its SRT program and annual conference.

Departing Board Members

NIRI Chicago extends its gratitude to departing board members:

Martin A. Jarosick, CFA, IRC, vice president, treasury and investor relations, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

CFA, IRC, vice president, treasury and investor relations, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF). Terri Anne Powers, IRC, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, CytoSorbents Corp. (Nasdaq: CTSO).

IRC, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications, CytoSorbents Corp. (Nasdaq: CTSO). Rainey M. Wagner, project coordinator, Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS).

project coordinator, Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYXS). Heather J. Wietzel, IRC, vice president of investor relations and enterprise communications, Horace Mann (NYSE: HMN).

The Chicago chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI Chicago) provides professional development and networking opportunities to practitioners of investor relations, a strategic management responsibility that integrates finance, communication, marketing and securities law compliance. Through its collaborative community, NIRI advances engagement in the capital markets and drives best practices in corporate disclosures, governance and informed investing. For more information, visit www.nirichicago.org.

