Baron & Budd Investigating Water Contamination Claims at Camp Lejeune Military Base

Studies have found the water supply at Camp Lejeune contained dangerously high levels of toxic chemicals for decades.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The nationally recognized attorneys at Baron & Budd are investigating water contamination claims at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Onslow County in southeastern North Carolina. For decades the water supply at the base was contaminated by dangerously high levels of chemicals known as volatile organic compounds.

In the 1980s, it was discovered that some of the water distribution systems on the base were contaminated with toxic chemicals, such as perchloroethylene (found in dry-cleaning solvents), trichloroethylene (found in degreasing agents), benzene (found in gasoline), and vinyl chloride (used in the production of plastics). Waste spills, improper waste disposal, and leaking storage tanks all contributed to the water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

Civilians and military members who worked, lived, or served at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days between August 1, 1953 and December 31, 1987 and have been diagnosed with any of the following illnesses may qualify to file a claim:

Aplastic Anemia or Other Myelodysplastic Syndromes Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Bladder Cancer Parkinson’s Disease Kidney Cancer Renal Toxicity Liver Cancer Female Infertility Esophageal Cancer Miscarriage Breast Cancer Scleroderma (Systemic Sclerosis) Lung Cancer Hepatic Steatosis (Fatty Liver Disease) Leukemia Neurobehavioral Effects (ADHD, OCD, Autism, Tourette’s Syndrome) Multiple Myeloma

“For decades our military members, their families, and civilians who worked at Camp Lejeune have suffered from serious illnesses because of contaminated drinking water,” said Baron & Budd attorney, Brett Land. “Passing the Camp Lejeune Justice Act would finally allow these individuals to seek compensation for the suffering they’ve had to endure.”

The Camp Lejeune Justice Act is part of a proposed bipartisan bill that is waiting for approval from Congress and would allow individuals who suffered harm from the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune to file a lawsuit against the federal government. The Act would remove the immunity that is typically provided to the federal government.

Individuals who became ill after being exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune should reach out to the experienced environmental attorneys at Baron & Budd for more information. Baron & Budd has been protecting the environment for more than 40 years with many iconic successes, such as the BP Oil Spill, Monsanto water contamination, California wildfires, and other notable pollution cases. Baron & Budd’s environmental attorneys are also currently representing well owners and public entities in water contamination cases across North Carolina including Cumberland County, Brunswick County, and the Town of Wrightsville Beach.

