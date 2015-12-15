MediaValet Selected by an NBA Franchise

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2022) – MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by an NBA franchise (“the Customer”). Commenced in June 2022, with first-year billings of $103,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet’s enterprise digital asset management (“DAM”) platform; Audio/Video Intelligence (“AVI”) engine; CDN Linking, Branded Portals and Active Directory Single Sign-On modules; CreativeSPACES; and professional services covering implementation, library management and ongoing training and support.

The Customer has a rich sporting history that has included some of the biggest names in professional basketball. Over time, building its brand and franchise with fans and audiences has increasingly become dependent upon a successful digital strategy that takes its dynamic and action-packed past and present content to all channels – from the stadium to TV screens to smartphones to social media. This journey led the Customer to conduct a formal purchase process for an enterprise DAM that could support their complex use case, particularly for its high-value video assets.

“Thanks to our industry-leading video content management solution, we’ve now been selected by three major NBA and two NHL franchises”, commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. “In addition to our industry-leading scalability, dynamic packaging and streaming, and ability to handle petabytes of 8K video files in the cloud for each individual customer, our Audio/Video Intelligence engine has raised the bar for DAM. This has become a key part of the solution-set required for our professional sports customers to reach and build their global fan and audience base with a dynamic video and content experience. We believe that professional sports franchises have the potential to be a meaningful market for us that will be driven by an organic need for a rich, dynamic and customized video experience. We are looking forward to collaborating with our sporting customers as we continue to differentiate our video services and enterprise-use-case DAM solution to exceed the digital needs of today and tomorrow’s organizations.”

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

