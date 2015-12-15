MediaValet Selected by Popular TV Series

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2022) – MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by the producers of a highly rated, multi-year television drama series (“the Customer”). Commenced June 2022, with first-year billings of $113,000, the auto-renewing subscription includes MediaValet’s enterprise digital asset management (“DAM”) platform; Audio/Video Intelligence (“AVI”) engine; Hootsuite and monday.com integrations; and professional services covering implementation and ongoing training and support.

Now in its second season, the Customer has already built an engaged following with critic ratings near 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. While the Customer has a small team of employees, it has significant amounts of video content that needs to be distributed to a vast number of networks and partners. As a result of the large file formats, extensive video AI processing, complex search requirements, high volume of daily transactions, and global access points, the Customer required a global enterprise DAM solution. After an extensive formal review process, the Customer selected MediaValet as their DAM of choice.

“We’re honoured to be part of the team supporting of this exciting TV series and believe that winning their business is a direct result of our industry-leading video content management, discoverability and distribution capabilities,” commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. “This win is a great example of the intersection of our investment in R&D (which has created our leadership position in enterprise video content management), our understanding of the key market drivers and needs (which helps us to build the right features to increase our addressable market and win an outsized share of the growing DAM market), the greenfield dynamics and digitization trends driving DAM growth, and the effectiveness of our expanded go-to-market strategies (the Customer lead came through our direct marketing campaigns). This is also a great example of the industry-agnostic nature of DAM – we truly have a solution that is needed by marketing, creative, IT and operations teams in every industry across the globe, and across all sizes of organizations.”

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

