United States Patent & Trademark Office Grants Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. MIPS Patent for Its Unique Method of Metals Extraction and Purification

Halifax, Nova Scotia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2022) – Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE: SIXW) (OTCQB: SIXW) (FSE: AHUH) (“Sixth Wave”, “SIXW” or the “Company“), a world leader in molecular imprinting technology, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent for its unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers. Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (“MIPS“) selectively bind to templated molecules in manufacturing and other processes allowing for specific molecular recognition, in this case recognizing and efficiently separating valuable metals from ore processing and waste streams. MIPS are the foundation of the IXOS® product line.

The United States and Canada will require a secure domestic supply of many critical metals such as lithium and cobalt that are currently processed in China, in order maintain economic leadership during the global transition to electrification and sustainable power generation. Clean, efficient metal processing technology must underpin this transition while upholding the ESG guidelines of our western economy. Sixth Wave’s IXOS technology delivers these characteristics and can provide robust economic advantages. https://ixos.ca/.

This patent extends the Company’s existing patent portfolio to include methodologies relating to molecularly imprinted polymers that selectively bind to target metals ions and achieve more efficient metal extraction.

“Patents remain a valued part of the Company’s strategy. This patent reinforces Sixth Wave’s position as a leader in technology innovation with patented products for the enormous mining and metals recycling markets. Additionally, the technology promotes and allows cleaner and more environmentally friendly utilization of natural resources,” said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.

Sixth Wave believes there are significant revenue opportunities for the Company’s MIPS for metals purification currently sold under the IXOS® brand name. This technology enables the delivery of efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost solutions to our mining customers.

About Sixth Wave

Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as, IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.

Sixth Wave can design, develop and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company is focused on nanotechnology architectures that are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.

For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com

