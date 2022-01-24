Meryl P. Kaye Joins Holovach & Co. as Managing Director of Intelligence & Investigations

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IRS–Holovach & Co. LLC, an independent investigations and private security firm, is pleased to announce that Meryl P. Kaye has joined the firm as Managing Director of Intelligence & Investigations. Ms. Kaye has over two decades of experience working in the investigations and security industry. She works with both public and private sector clients on a broad range of matters, including due diligence, litigation support and asset searching, as well as investigations into matters of corporate malfeasance, corruption, and financial fraud. Throughout her career, Ms. Kaye has led high-profile, complex, and cross-border investigations in support of resolving complex legal matters and business disputes; she has significant experience in formulating investigative strategies, performing comprehensive analytical research, as well as uncovering reliable information that can be used as a foundation for building cases.

Prior to joining Holovach & Co., Ms. Kaye was a Managing Director with StoneTurn, a global advisory firm specializing in compliance, risk, and investigative matters. In this position, Ms. Kaye was responsible for leading a team of analysts in the firm’s investigations practice, where she oversaw a variety of matters, including those involving employee misconduct, conflict of interest, breach of contract, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate fraud. Earlier, Ms. Kaye held leadership roles with a number of prominent firms in the investigative industry, including Lemire LLC, SafirRosetti, and Decision Strategies / Fairfax International.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meryl to our firm,” said Gareth Holovach, Founder of Holovach & Co. “Meryl’s strong investigative background, advanced analytical skills and extensive experience advising clients on complex cases across a broad range of matters and jurisdictions will be an ideal fit for our client base. Meryl’s commitment to integrity and excellence aligns perfectly with the firm’s values and dedication to our clients.”

“I am excited to be joining Holovach & Co.’s growing investigations practice, which will give me an opportunity to leverage my experience in the areas of due diligence, litigation support, and asset searching,” said Ms. Kaye. “I look forward to working with the first-rate team of investigators at Holovach & Co. to help resolve the complex issues our clients face around the world.”

About Meryl P. Kaye

Meryl P. Kaye joins Holovach & Co. from StoneTurn, a global advisory firm specializing in compliance, risk, and investigative matters, where she was a Managing Director in their investigations practice. Ms. Kaye supervised and managed complex, high-profile, cross-border due diligence and investigative matters covering a wide range of industries, including international law firms, multinational corporations, investment funds, and government agencies. Ms. Kaye previously held leadership roles with a number of prominent firms in the investigative industry, including Lemire LLC, SafirRosetti, and Decision Strategies / Fairfax International.

Ms. Kaye will be responsible for leading Holovach & Co.’s intelligence and investigative efforts, fostering client relationships, as well as contributing to the firm’s overall growth.

Meryl is a licensed Private Investigator in the State of New York.

About Holovach & Co.

Holovach & Co. is an independent investigations and private security firm providing bespoke services to the world’s leading law firms, as well as boutique law firms with specialty practices, major financial institutions, hedge funds, high-net worth individuals, family offices, real estate investment trusts, sports organizations, and the music and entertainment industry.

The Holovach & Co. team offers our clients a single source to handle their global risk management and security concerns.

Holovach & Co.’s investigations practice handles a broad range of issues including due diligence investigations, civil and criminal defense litigation support, employee background investigations, asset tracing and recovery, crisis management, business intelligence, and internal corporate investigations.

Our security professionals develop specific strategies to assist clients with identifying, assessing, and understanding their security risk exposure. We deliver protection services to corporations and individuals, protecting both people and property across all environments. We handle every situation, whether a long-term engagement, specific short-term tasks, or responses to critical incidents with the level of attention and discretion required to mitigate any risks or concerns that our clients may face.

Contacts

For Inquiries:

Felicia DiLeo



Director



Holovach & Co. LLC



+1.914.502.2400 x105



[email protected]