 Monnit Launches the ALTA® IoT Gateway with an Advanced Cellular Engine and Ethernet

The New ALTA IoT Gateway Features 4G LTE CAT-M1/NB2 Cellular Technologies

The ALTA IoT Gateway’s cellular engine features 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) Category M1 (CAT-M1) and NarrowBand-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) 2 (NB2). Its RJ-45 Ethernet jack allows local device configuration and diagnostics and supports connectivity backup. The ALTA IoT Gateway is a dual-connectivity device as a cellular gateway with Ethernet failover or an Ethernet gateway with cellular failover.

The ALTA IoT Gateway easily connects to iMonnit® cloud software, where you can set up and manage ALTA Sensors on a mobile device or PC. It protects, aggregates, and communicates sensor data so you can log data and monitor critical conditions 24/7.

“IoT data is one of the most valuable assets,” said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. “Our new ALTA IoT Gateway ensures it’s safe and available when you need it. The ALTA IoT Gateway’s reliable versatility is its most impressive feature, keeping IoT networks connected seamlessly everywhere from remote areas to main facilities.”

Long-Range Radio Transmission Among the ALTA IoT Gateway’s Feature Highlights

In addition to its wireless 4G LTE CAT-M1/NB2 cellular engine, the ALTA IoT Gateway delivers long-range radio frequency transmission with interference immunity for up to one mile (line-of-sight) and 1,200+ feet through 12+ walls (non-line-of-sight). The ALTA IoT Gateway also provides up to 60 hours of battery backup, and GPS data is available for an additional fee.

About Monnit Corporation

The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, we were already at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to make them talk, delivering valuable data to business leaders. After more than a decade, Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for virtually any industry use case have delivered 33 billion data points in more than 85 countries for 52,000 customers. Monnit’s 80+ IoT sensors remotely monitor temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, or call when our sensors detect a change you need to know.

