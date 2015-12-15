MITRE Names New Leadership for the Center for Advanced Aviation System Development and Air and Space Forces Division

Current MITRE Vice Presidents Kerry Buckley and Eliahu Niewood bring deep expertise and knowledge to their new roles

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE named Kerry Buckley, Ph.D., vice president, Center for Advanced Aviation System Development (CAASD). CAASD is the federally funded research and development center that MITRE operates in support of the Federal Aviation Administration. Buckley, who most recently served as vice president, Air and Space Forces, will be leading MITRE’s overall domestic and international civil aviation, aerospace, and transportation operations. The FAA recently renewed MITRE’s contract to operate CAASD through 2030, reflecting an expanded mission for CAASD, which provides strategic guidance and technical expertise to improve the safety and efficiency of the National Airspace System domestically and globally.

MITRE also named Eliahu (Eli) H. Niewood, Sc.D., vice president, Air and Space Forces, MITRE National Security Sector, to lead the strategy and delivery of technical capabilities and Air Force mission objectives. He most recently served as vice president, Joint and Cross-Cutting Capabilities, where he shaped major cross-functional and joint/multi-agency initiatives addressing national security challenges. Niewood will continue to oversee MITRE’s cross-cutting capabilities.

“Kerry and Eli bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from their leadership in defense and intelligence that will help shape our work program and strengthen our position to drive solutions of national impact,” said Jason Providakes, MITRE president and CEO. “Kerry will build upon MITRE’s significant legacy in aviation safety as we pioneer for a better future and expand our transportation and aerospace work. Eli will continue to accelerate capabilities and solutions that enhance our national security.”

“These leaders have a proven record of delivering solutions of national impact,” said Keoki Jackson, senior vice president and general manager, MITRE National Security Sector. “Kerry’s more than two decades with MITRE and her vision and skills in the air and space domain will help deliver the next generation of aviation and transportation safety and resilience. Eli will lead development of new capabilities to serve the critical needs of the Department of the Air Force and the U.S. Space Force in air and space warfighting, nuclear enterprise modernization, cyber operations, and superior battle management and logistics in contested environments.”

Buckley is a 2022 Federal 100 award winner for her leadership in building a foundation for public and private cooperation in the space domain. Since joining MITRE in 2000 she has served as MITRE’s vice president for intelligence programs, MITRE National Security Sector, and directed MITRE’s Information Technology Technical Center. Prior to MITRE, Buckley directed business process research at Veridian Corp., a unit of General Dynamics, and was an industrial/organizational psychologist at the Human Resources Research Organization and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. Buckley earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and statistics from Boston University as well as a master’s degree in philosophy and a doctorate in industrial/organizational psychology from The George Washington University.

Niewood joined MITRE in 2017 bringing rich experience in systems analysis and tactical systems technologies. He has directed work in developing a new generation of command-and-control technology for the Department of Defense (DoD) and revamped the DoD-funded National Security Engineering Center’s analysis capabilities. Previously, Niewood was a technical adviser to the director of the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. He also served as head of the Engineering Division at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory, where he led a staff of nearly 400 and oversaw mechanical, aerospace, and control systems engineers building space payloads and aircraft sensor systems. Niewood holds bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About MITRE

MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation. Learn more at www.mitre.org.

Contacts

Jordan Graham [email protected]