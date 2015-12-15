Textel Expands Partnership with NICE CXone to Bring its Advanced Texting Services to the International Marketplace

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—Textel, the fastest and most reliable full-service, cloud-based texting platform for businesses and contact centers, announced an expanded partnership with NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) CXone to bring its innovative texting services to NICE’s international customers. By replacing the need for phone calls, Textel’s advanced texting platform lets users worldwide increase revenue while dramatically reducing operational costs.

“We’ve had a successful partnership with NICE CXone in North America, and we are excited to expand it internationally,” said Brandon Pineda, channel director at Textel. “Combining the solutions of Textel and NICE CXone, the ROI and benefits to businesses have been truly remarkable.”

Built seamlessly into NICE’s CXone platform, Textel’s integration lets users have flexible, two-way dialog with their customers via SMS and MMS. This lets customers communicate faster and more efficiently than on traditional channels (email, voice, chat). With features like skills-based routing, agent-initiated and blast outbound capabilities, agentless textbots, Interactive Text Response (ITR), call deflection, and group texting functionality, agents can oversee multiple interactions simultaneously. And, with full transcript reporting and analytics, managers have the tools they need to coach agents.

Textel was recently awarded the DEVone Application Certification. The distinction assures NICE CXone customers that Textel’s innovative cloud texting and MMS is a trusted solution that meets specific quality, performance, and security requirements upon technical integration.

NICE’s CXone platform takes a holistic approach to improve both agent and customer experiences, helping organizations of all sizes modernize and remain agile and resilient in today’s increasingly digital landscape with omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce optimization, automation, and artificial intelligence.

Darren Rushworth, President, NICE International, said, “We are excited to grow our partnership with Textel and offer our international customers another channel to communicate with their consumers via Textel, the gold standard of texting. Growing the number of channels to reach consumers promotes more opportunities for a frictionless customer experience.”

About Textel

Founded in 2014, Textel is the rapidly growing texting platform for businesses and contact centers that is specifically designed to enhance the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance, and drive revenue. With over 1,500 customers around the world, Textel helps companies communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat). Visit Textel on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud-native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform – and elevate – every customer interaction. www.nice.com

Contacts

Kelly Keane



410-271-7450



[email protected]