Moderated Webcast with BioPorto’s Management

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and BOSTON, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR) (BioPorto) today provided details of a previously announced session with members of its management team.

Tony Pare, CEO, and Neil Goldman, Executive VP & CFO, will participate in a webcast hosted by HC Andersen Capital (HCA) on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. CET (8:00 a.m. ET). HCA will moderate questions from the participating audience. To attend, please register at HCA’s website using the link:

https://hcandersencapital643.clickmeeting.com/bioporto-meet-the-management/register

For further information, please contact:

Tim Eriksen, EU Investor Relations, Zenith Advisory, +45 4529 0000, [email protected]

Ashley Robinson, US Investor Relations, LifeSci Advisors, +1 617 430 7577, [email protected]

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship product is The NGAL Test, which has been designed to aid in the risk assessment of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality if not identified and treated early. With the aid of The NGAL Test, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The NGAL Test is CE marked and registered in a number of countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.