MoneyLion Set to Join Russell 3000® Index

Inclusion of MoneyLion Class A common stock in the appropriate Russell indexes will take effect automatically after the market opens on Monday, June 27, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022. Inclusion in the index will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022. Shares of MoneyLion Class A common stock will be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 6, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

“Joining the Russell 3000® Index is yet another significant milestone for MoneyLion as a young public company on a mission to redefine consumer finance for hard working Americans,” stated MoneyLion Co-Founder and CEO, Dee Choubey. “We welcome the enhanced visibility and distribution provided by our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as a way to broaden awareness and engagement within the institutional Investor community as we execute on our strategy.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

