NextGen Healthcare Named No. 1 Ambulatory EHR/PM Solution by Black Book Research for Fifth Consecutive Year

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NXGN #NextGenHealthcare–NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that its Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solution was top ranked by Black Book Research. NextGen® Enterprise was the No. 1 solution in the 11-25 & 26-99 Physician Groups (All Specialties) segment in the 2022 Ambulatory EHR PM User Survey. This marks the company’s fifth consecutive win for NextGen Enterprise, which has been top-rated since 2018. The report measures client satisfaction across a number of categories.

NextGen Enterprise was praised for its integration capabilities, as well as scalability, and innovation and optimization. NextGen Healthcare scored high marks for trust, accountability, transparency and ethics. Further, NextGen Enterprise scored in the highest client satisfaction category overall, receiving a designation of “overwhelmingly exceeds expectations.”

“The Black Book survey results are a reflection of our commitment to our clients’ success,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer at NextGen Healthcare. “This is the highest compliment for us, as we live out our corporate value to ‘think like a client’ in order to help our providers achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Our integrated, interoperable solutions scale with our clients as they grow their practices, treat more patients and expand access to care.”

NextGen Healthcare Ranked No. 1 overall and took the top spot in 12 categories, including:

Best-of-Breed Technology: EHR vendor technology elevates customers via capabilities, equipment, processes, deliverables, professional staff, leadership, quality assurance and innovative initiatives.

EHR vendor technology elevates customers via capabilities, equipment, processes, deliverables, professional staff, leadership, quality assurance and innovative initiatives. Integration: The vendor supports interfaces so information can be shared between necessary applications. Solutions are easily integrated to existing backend systems as needed and Health Information Exchange (HIE)-feasible.

The vendor supports interfaces so information can be shared between necessary applications. Solutions are easily integrated to existing backend systems as needed and Health Information Exchange (HIE)-feasible. Innovation & Optimization : Clients believe that their vendor’s technology is helping them manage practices more effectively, generate accurate records and reimbursement billings, and cut their overhead.

: Clients believe that their vendor’s technology is helping them manage practices more effectively, generate accurate records and reimbursement billings, and cut their overhead. Support and Customer Care: Account management program meets client needs. Customer service and relationship satisfaction is manifested through significant flagship clients, as well as smaller and newest customers similarly.

To read the full report, visit: nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is a full-service healthcare-centric market research and public opinion research company and premier provider of competitive intelligence, market research, opinion mining, sentiment analysis, services evaluation and strategic consulting services to Fortune 2000 companies worldwide.

A total of 3,294 physicians, clinicians, and specialists, as well as administrative, IT and finance leaders from 3,005 practices, groups, clinics, and facilities participated in the 2022 multiple provider practice EHR PM RCM surveys. Collected data is audited by internal and external parties to verify completeness, accuracy and client anonymity and then reported with a 95% confidence level. Learn more at blackbookmarketresearch.com/.

