Lithko Contracting, LLC Welcomes Brian Cullen as Executive Vice President

WEST CHESTER, OHIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lithko Contracting, LLC (“Lithko”), a leading national concrete contractor, is proud to share that Brian Cullen has joined the company as Executive Vice President with a focus on business leadership. Brian is an accomplished professional with experience in finance, manufacturing, mergers & acquisitions, and long-range planning.

Brian has over 20 years of broad financial and strategic leadership experience in executive and senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies, including McDonald’s Corporation and The Procter & Gamble Co. Most recently, he was the CFO for Verso, a leading US producer of paper and pulp, where he helped the company complete a successful merger agreement. He holds a B.B.A. in finance with accounting concentration from the University of Notre Dame.

Lithko began in 1994 with two Ohio locations and currently operates in over 20 regions servicing 35 states throughout the country. The organization has shown exceptional consistent financial growth to become the second largest concrete construction company in the U.S. at over $1 billion in annual sales.

The new role of Executive Vice President has been created as Lithko continues to implement a strategic and organizational growth plan. Brian’s breadth and depth of knowledge will help Lithko transition its aspirational goals into concrete action. He will also help evaluate important new areas of expansion for the organization.

“Lithko is always looking to the future. Brian’s expertise is an excellent addition to our senior leadership team, and we’re pleased to work with him on solidifying and implementing our strategic growth plan.”

– Rob Strobel, CEO of Lithko Contracting

“Lithko is an impressive organization, and I’m excited to join the company and collaborate with our key customers and suppliers to achieve continued expansion and success.”

– Brian Cullen, Executive Vice President, Lithko Contracting

