BedRock Systems Wins Multiple Global InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

World-class cybersecurity software company gets acclaim from Cyber Defense Magazine for its infrastructure and Zero Trust protection.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BedRock Systems, the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for secured computing from edge to cloud, announced today that it has been named a winner of four Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government.

Marking the tenth year since its inception, the Global InfoSec Awards recognize the industry’s best in information security products and services. BedRock Systems’ 2022 achievements include:

Most Comprehensive Critical Infrastructure Protection

Editor’s Choice InfoSec Startup of the Year

Editor’s Choice Zero Trust

Next-Gen (shortcut for Next Generation) Zero Trust Application Protection

This year’s award recognitions reinforce BedRock’s position at the forefront of cybersecurity, zero trust architectures, and advanced protection of critical infrastructure.

“Being acknowledged by Cyber Defense Magazine in these categories reinforces the importance of combating ever sophisticated cyber threats faced by governments and enterprises,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of BedRock Systems. “BedRock Systems is doing just that with a unique solution that enables our customers to secure digital infrastructure from edge to cloud spanning OT and IT environments.”

BedRock Systems is addressing a fundamental problem that impacts cloud and edge infrastructure today, the lack of a secure Trusted Computing Base (TCB). By unleashing the power of secure virtualization with the BedRock HyperVisorTM (BHVTM) with Active SecurityTM, even the most advanced and persistent threats can be detected and prevented from compromising the security of critical systems and infrastructure.

“The InfoSec Awards are handed out with great consideration to innovative players delivering real value with new and unique technologies. BedRock Systems has joined the ranks of global cybersecurity leaders and innovators making big strides in shifting the direction of cybercrime,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About BedRock Systems

BedRock Systems is the leading software company delivering an unbreakable foundation for formally secured computing from edge to cloud. Designed on the principles of Zero Trust, BedRock Systems integrates Active Security™ into the formally correct virtualization of the compute foundation. BedRock Systems brings safety to humans and machines as well as security to the world’s most critical systems and infrastructure. Industries like government, critical infrastructure, automotive and telecom also use BedRock to reduce cost and unlock new revenue by enabling innovation, even while under attack. BedRock your applications and workloads today, find more information at bedrocksystems.com.

About the CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

