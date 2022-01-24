Aera Technology Releases New Capabilities to Accelerate Decision Intelligence Adoption

Enhancements to Aera Decision Cloud™ Advance Intelligence and AI/MLOps to Speed and Scale Digital Decisions

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022 — Aera Technology today announced from the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2022, the release of new AI/MLOps and developer capabilities for its Aera Decision Cloud™ platform. To speed and scale decision automation, these enhancements add to the platform’s data science engine and provide advanced features for understanding the relationships and effectiveness of decisions. The innovations also strengthen Aera Decision Cloud’s capabilities for supply chain decision flows.

Aera Decision Cloud is designed to accelerate the adoption of Decision Intelligence — the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decision making. It enables companies to make and execute decisions in real-time to optimize business, financial, and operational performance.

According to Gartner, “by 2025, 95% of decisions that currently use data will be at least partially automated.”* Implementing and scaling automated decision-making across one or multiple business functions is difficult and time-consuming without a purpose-built platform. Aera Decision Cloud was designed from the start to empower users with the advanced technologies and tools, in one platform, to aggregate and integrate data from internal and external systems and sources and build and deploy decision-making models that generate informed, automated recommendations for any business scenario.

Today’s product release provides new features for business users that advance and scale Aera Cognitive Skills™ — the platform’s pre-built set of comprehensive decision-making capabilities for demand forecasting, planning, inventory, logistics, procurement, finance, revenue, and more. The release also delivers enhancements for data engineers, data scientists, and developers that optimize their experience in Aera Developer™, the platform’s integrated development environment (IDE) for creating and deploying Skills, or modifying any deployed Aera Cognitive Skills.

Product release highlights:

Enhancements to Aera Cortex™, the data science engine inside the Aera Cognitive Operating System™, to improve the user experience, including: New Aera Notebook : Jupyter Notebook open interface provides the ideal environment to easily integrate data science projects and other custom code using Python and R, into Decision Intelligence flows, right from the Aera Decision Cloud platform. New AutoML : Machine learning options enable development of ML decision models — without requiring expertise in model creation, tuning, and deployment. New Model Performance and Versioning : New enhancements automate monitoring, deployment, and versioning of machine learning models to make it much easier to operationalize ML models and scale across the entire enterprise.

Advanced intelligence capabilities to provide a deeper understanding of relationships and effectiveness of decisions, including: New Graph Explorer : Advanced graph capabilities to enable data relationships to be used effectively in the decision-making process. New Confidence Score : Confidence score framework, which learns from past, similar recommendations and outcomes, helps determine the decisions that can be automated. New Action Item Node : Addition of a node within the Aera Developer environment to simplify decision management through the ability to more easily create, update, close, and access recommendations.



“Through Aera Decision Cloud, we are re-inventing decision making and accelerating adoption of Decision Intelligence,” said Shariq Mansoor, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Aera Technology. “Today’s comprehensive release for both business end user and data science teams underscores how we are continually advancing and evolving our platform to enable digital decisions at scale in this increasingly complex business environment.”

