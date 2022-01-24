Former City of Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Returns to Keating Muething & Klekamp

Cranley Will Co-Chair KMK’s Government Affairs Practice

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Cincinnati law firm of Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL (KMK Law®) announced today that John Cranley has returned to the firm as Of Counsel in the firm’s Real Estate Group, where he will focus his practice on tax increment financing, New Markets Tax Credits, solar energy projects, government relations, and public finance. In addition, John will co-chair the firm’s Government Affairs practice. Cranley rejoins KMK Law after serving as the 69th Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio from 2013-2022.





“I’m thrilled to be returning to KMK Law,” stated Cranley. “KMK Law is an integral pillar in the Cincinnati region where I’ll be able to use my experience in leading results for the city into delivering results for the firm’s clients.”

“John Cranley provides KMK Law clients with a unique background of legal experience and government service,” said Alan Fershtman, Managing Partner at KMK Law. “To have John, former Mayor and City Councilman practicing at KMK Law is an honor for us and a great opportunity for the firm and our clients. John has strong expertise in the area of government finance and in the issuance of bonds and notes, and he is a proven leader in developing and administering economic incentive packages and in fostering economic development throughout the City of Cincinnati and the region.”

Fershtman went on to say, “John’s commitment to the Cincinnati community, his dedication to economic development and improvement, and his strong work ethic are all traits that John has in common with the partners of KMK Law, and they are traits that will facilitate his continued success in this next phase of his career.”

About John Cranley

John Cranley had previously practiced at KMK Law in the firm’s Real Estate and Bond & Municipal Groups from 2009 – 2013 until he was elected Mayor of Cincinnati.

John served as the 69th Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio from 2013-2022, where he led an unprecedented revitalization of the city. Under John’s leadership the city reversed six decades of population loss, the first major Ohio city to ever do so. Under his leadership, Cincinnati grew twice as fast as the state of Ohio and reduced poverty 1.5x faster than the state. John led efforts to build the largest municipal solar array in the country, helped lead efforts to bring FCC to Cincinnati, led pension reform efforts to close a $800 million funding deficit, and helped usher in over 20,000 new jobs and over $10 Billion in new investments.

In addition, John served eight years on Cincinnati City Council. From 2001-2008, John served as chair of the Finance Committee, and in 2003, he was instrumental in creating Tax Increment Finance Districts in Cincinnati, which have led to increased economic development in the city.

John was the founder and co-director of the Ohio Innocence Project at the University of Cincinnati College of Law (2002-2006), which, through the use of DNA-technology, has exonerated more than 30 innocent Ohioans. During that time, he was also an adjunct professor at the University of Cincinnati College of Law.

Cranley earned his J.D. from Harvard University (1999), his Masters Degree in Theological Studies (M.T.S.) from Harvard Divinity School (2000), and his B.A. from John Carroll University (1996), magna cum laude. Cranley grew up in the Price Hill neighborhood and attended St. Williams School; he graduated from St. Xavier High School.

John is married to Dena Cranley and they have one son, Joseph.

About Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL

The law firm of Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL (KMK Law®), based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a nationally-recognized law firm delivering sophisticated legal solutions to businesses of all sizes—from Fortune 50 corporations to start-up companies. Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers® 2022 recognized KMK as a leading law firm in Ohio in Banking & Finance, Bankruptcy & Restructuring, Corporate and Mergers & Acquisitions, and General Commercial Litigation. KMK Law earned four National Rankings in Corporate Law, Land Use & Zoning Law, Project Finance Law and Venture Capital Law and 40 Metropolitan Rankings in the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers publication of its 2022 “Best Law Firms” Report. Founded in 1954, KMK has approximately 130 lawyers and a support staff of 120 employees. Additional information is available at www.kmklaw.com.

Contacts

PR CONTACT:

Katie Lane



Marketing & Communications Manager



Phone: 513.639.3926



Email: [email protected]

LEGAL CONTACTS:

Alan S. Fershtman



Managing Partner



513.579.6961



[email protected]

John J. Cranley



Of Counsel



513.579.6502



[email protected]