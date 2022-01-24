DTEX Systems Wins Two Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

DTEX Systems Workforce & Security Cyber Intelligence Platform Wins “Most Innovative Data Loss Prevention” and “Publisher’s Choice Insider Threat Prevention” in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company™, today announced that it won two awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, including Most Innovative Data Loss Prevention and Publisher’s Choice Insider Threat Prevention.

“Unlike legacy solutions, DTEX recognizes that the future of data loss prevention and protection is human-centric, not data-centric,” said Bahman Mahbod, President and CEO of DTEX Systems. “Earning this prestigious recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine further validates DTEX Intercept as the only Workforce Cyber Intelligence platform to put humans at the center of an organization’s cybersecurity matrix, providing organizations with the context needed to escalate and remediate an event before malicious insiders attack, or data exfiltration occurs.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Behavioral DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

“DTEX Systems embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://cyberdefensetv.com/ and https://cyberdefenseradio.com/ to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

