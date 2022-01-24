Spin Technology Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

Spin Technology Wins Editor’s Choice in Ransomware Protection of SaaS Data Hot Company SaaS/Cloud Security & Hot Company Secure SaaS Backups IN 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudSecurity—Spin Technology is proud to announce we have won the following award(s) from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:

Editor’s Choice in Ransomware Protection of SaaS Data



Hot Company SaaS/Cloud Security



&



Hot Company Secure SaaS Backups

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Dmitry Dontov, CEO of Spin Technology.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Spin Technology is absolutely worthy of this [these] coveted award[s] and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Spin Technology

Spin Technology is a SaaS data protection company protecting enterprises against SaaS ransomware, human error, and insider threats. SpinOne, the all-in-one SaaS data protection platform for your mission-critical SaaS Apps, extends security across multiple environments, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce. SpinOne is the ultimate SaaS data protection platform that delivers the most innovative last line of cyber defense, SaaS data management, and protection for more than 1,500 organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit: http://www.spin.ai/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Contacts

Spin Technology Contact:

Contact: Alexa Villanueva, Director of Marketing



Email: [email protected]

Website: www.spin.ai

CDM Media Inquiries:

Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive



Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468



International: 1-646-586-9545



Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com