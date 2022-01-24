Votiro Named Winner In 2022 CDM Global InfoSec Awards

Company recognized as Publisher’s Choice in Content Disarm and Reconstruction for its ability to neutralize file-borne threats and optimize zero trust content strategies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Votiro, the category leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology (CDR), today announced that it has been named Publisher’s Choice in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction category by the 2022 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global Infosec Awards. CDM, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, announced the full list of winners at this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. Votiro is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Votiro is the industry’s leading API-first CDR solution provider that not only neutralizes file-borne threats to safeguard enterprise data, but also helps users optimize their Zero Trust strategies. Votiro both encompasses and goes beyond foundational CDR capabilities by assuming all inbound files are malicious and proactively sanitizing every file without removing benign active content from the file. Votiro is built for speed, scale, and flexibility and can process both commonly used and obscure file types. Votiro’s cloud-based, open API, and auto-scaling functionality allows for limitless scalability to seamlessly accommodate surges in file throughput. The company’s open API fits into existing file flows seamlessly, including to and from applications and services like data storage environments. Additionally, native integrations with remote browser isolation tools like Menlo Web Isolation helps strengthen companies’ Zero Trust strategies.

“Most of today’s attacks begin with a piece of malicious code hidden in a file. Disarming weaponized files before they enter the network prevents virtually all attacks, ranging from unsophisticated commodity attacks to zero day attacks, including ransomware. Yet, today’s file-borne threats easily evade detection by traditional security solutions. At Votiro, Zero Trust Content Security is our focus. We’ve brought together some of the brightest minds in file security to develop CDR as a service and help organizations safeguard data anywhere it’s used. With Positive Selection® technology, Votiro is able to disarm all files of hidden known and unknown threats and proactively protect your data and content against the most evasive threats,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “We are honored to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine for the innovations we have made in the CDR market.”

You can join Votiro virtually at the RSA Conference 2022, today, as they share their red carpet experience and proudly display their trophy online at their website, their blog, and social media channels. Additionally, you can stop by at Votiro’s booth – Booth #1964 in the Moscone South Expo Center. Votiro has partnered with the National Wildlife Federation and is raising money at its booth for Great Lake restoration initiatives. Just like pollution is infiltrating our Great Lakes, so is malware pollution penetrating our data lake environments. At RSA, Votiro will be exhibiting its CDR solution to demonstrate how the technology prevents file-borne threats from compromising an enterprises’ digital ecosystems, including data lakes, storage, email inboxes, and applications. Additionally, Votiro will be participating in numerous conference-related joint sessions and panels with other industry leaders that conference attendees are invited to attend.

About Votiro

Votiro is a zero-trust content security company serving hundreds of commercial and government organizations worldwide. Votiro Cloud is an open, API-centric Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) solution to deliver safe content and eliminate file-borne threats targeting your remote workers, content-rich apps, data lakes, supply chain and B2C digital interactions. Votiro is headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore.

Votiro is trusted by millions of users worldwide to receive safe content with complete peace of mind. Votiro Cloud is SOC 2 Type II compliant solution and certified by the international standard of Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408). Learn more at www.votiro.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

