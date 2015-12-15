NextPhase Named as a Servware Player in the 2022 Gartner® Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps Report

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextPhase, an innovative data cloud management solutions provider, announced that it has been named as a Servware (Services + Software) vendor in April 2022 Gartner Data and Analytics Essentials: DataOps report.*

“We are honored to be recognized by Gartner as a Servware player for DataOps,” said Ravi Padmanabhan, President NextPhase. “Data management solutions has a complex ecosystem with a myriad of software providers. At NextPhase, we help our clients prioritize business outcomes by delivering data management solutions through an innovative portfolio of services led technology solutions.”

Servware is described as the ability to use Services oriented solutions that are powered by technology. Unlike the traditional models of using software technologies enabled by services, the Servware concept leads with service flexibility and anonymizes the technology to provide enterprises with business solutions that are flexible and minimize capital investments.

In its Vendor Landscape for DataOps, Gartner classifies four categories of vendors: Servware (services and software), Orchestration-Focused, Specialists, and Portfolio players.

About NextPhase

Nextphase.ai is a Data Cloud management service provider enabling enterprises to monetize their data with improved Data Quality and Data Governance. Our mission is centered on helping our clients increase Trust and Reliability of their data used in AI and ML data automation. We integrate data management expertise, technology automation and cloud infrastructure to deliver a cohesive Data Operations services portfolio. Our data management solution stack is supported with a comprehensive partnership ecosystem including data cloud solution providers like Snowflake, Redshift, Big Query, Synapse and Databricks.

