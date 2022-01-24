Nirvana Insurance welcomes Robert Gadaleta as Head of Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nirvana Insurance, a technology-driven platform that modernizes commercial fleet insurance using vast amounts of telematics data to improve safety and reduce premiums, announces the appointment of Robert (Bob) Gadaleta as Head of Insurance.





In his new post with Nirvana, Gadaleta will oversee insurance operations across business development, underwriting, claims, carrier and reinsurance relationships, risk management and more as the company scales.

Gadaleta brings decades of experience in claims, product management, distribution, and leadership from his time at AIG and most recently at Hiscox USA where he oversaw all intermediated distribution including traditional and digital trading.

“Bob’s 30 years of industry experience, building strong relationships with trading partners and helping businesses scale their operations, makes him a great fit for Nirvana. As our highly accurate and expedient digital platform grows rapidly, Bob will be a key player for us in all things insurance,” said Rushil Goel, Nirvana CEO and co-founder.

“We’ve come out of the gate with strong momentum and an innovative platform that offers modern insurance and safety solutions for commercial fleets. I look forward to Bob’s help in continuing to drive profitable growth for Nirvana.”

Recognizing Nirvana as a disrupter in the transportation space with its ability to leverage telematics data to more accurately assess risk, Gadaleta embraces the opportunity to help expand the company and promote the unique insurtech platform.

“Nirvana is going to do incredible things with the customer journey — both for the insured and the agents and brokers,” Gadaleta said. “Nirvana has built a platform that has reduced quoting to a two to three-day process. They have cracked the code in the transportation industry by leveraging data to assess risk. It’s an exciting time to join the Nirvana team – we’re modernizing commercial insurance from the ground up!”

About Nirvana

Nirvana Insurance uses telematics data to transform the stubbornly analog world of truck insurance to help fleets mitigate risk, improve driver performance, reduce costs, and simplify the insurance process for everyone. The upside is improved safety for everyone on the road. Founded in early 2021, with the intent of bringing the analog commercial insurance landscape into the modern digital world, Nirvana Insurance uses vast troves of IoT data derived from sensors already aboard most heavy trucks.

Contacts

[email protected]