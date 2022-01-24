Soulfull Café Selects Delphi for their Drive-Thru Outdoor Digital Menu Board Solution

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Delphi Display Systems, Inc. – a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it was selected as the exclusive provider of outdoor digital menu solution for the Soulfull Café, based in Richmond, Utah. The solution included Delphi’s dual screen Endura® 55X outdoor menu board hardware, their Engage™ cloud-based content management system, content creative design and installation services.

“We started our cafe from the ground up, investing valuable time and personal resources. We had to rely on the best, and most reputable companies, to help us on our journey” said Esterlee Molyneux, co-founder/owner at Soulfull Café. “Delphi provided EXCEPTIONAL customer service every step of the way! We received comprehensive descriptions of equipment, quick responses to emails and accurate bids. To top everything off, Delphi coordinated and designed of our menu boards! They look absolutely amazing! There is a big investment involved in digital menu boards. Delphi was worth every penny. Highly recommend if you want excellent service, solid equipment and appealing design.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the Soulfull Café as they launch their first drive thru location,” said James Dever, Customer Success Manager at Delphi Display Systems. “It was a pleasure to work with their team to design their menu board content from scratch based on their desired brand message and image, assist in their drive thru design, installation of the digital menu equipment and training on our Engage™ cloud-based content management system. We look forward to watching this new brand grow and make a difference in their community”

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company’s solution offering includes Outdoor and Indoor Digital Menu Boards, Drive thru Timing Systems, Order Confirmation Systems and Cloud based Enterprise Business Intelligence Dashboards and Reporting Tools. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its products, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

About Soulfull Café

The SoulFull Cafe, located in Richmond, Utah, is a “wellness cafe.” A place where mental wellness, healing, hope, caring, love, good food and service unite. We strive to feed your body through nutritious, made from scratch meals prepared with love and care while infusing positive messages and mental wellness tips. We purchase as many ingredients as we can from local farmers. If you have eaten a meal today, express your gratitude to a farmer! Our humble cafe was constructed in 1915 and initially used as a train depot where people would gather and eat good food while waiting for the train. Founded by two friends with backgrounds in psychology and wellness, we are honored to put our heart and souls to work in the same location as those before us. The SoulFull Cafe will provide a conduit for every customer and team member to experience and feel our core values. For more information, visit us at soulfullcafeutah.com

