Sharp NEC Display Solutions Wins Six Awards During InfoComm 2022 Including Two Best of Show Awards

Awards highlight Sharp/NEC as a stand-out innovator in the AV industry year after year

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, announced today that it won 6 awards at this year’s industry leading event, InfoComm. The honors include InfoComm Best of Show 2022 by Digital Signage Magazine, two 2022 BEST (Best Electronics Systems Technologies) Awards from Commercial Integrator, a SCN Installation Product Award for Most Innovative Video Projection Solution, the rAVe Reader’s Choice Award for Favorite Indoor Signage Brand, and Projector Central’s InfoComm 2022 Best of Show Award.





“Sharp/NEC is thrilled to be recognized and have our products called out as the very best in the industry,” said Keith Yanke, VP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “Cutting edge collaboration, signage and projection technologies are trending high across many emerging application environments and our new award-winning solutions are engineered for innovation. We are grateful for the recognition and validation of our truly progressive products.”

InfoComm 2022 Awards Received:

NaViSense: In partnership with Guise AI, Inc., Sharp/NEC debuted its NaViSense computer vision technology at this year’s InfoComm. NaViSense is a groundbreaking solution that will lead to sharper audience insights and improved customer experiences across a multitude of industries. It uses computer vision, a form of artificial intelligence where computers can “see” the world, analyze visual data, and then make decisions from it to gain understanding about the environment and customer behavior. It gathers and processes anonymous customer attributes using off-the-shelf or existing camera sources and edge computing devices such as RPi4. This technology gathers the dwell time of people in front of a display, as well as a variety of other attributes, such as their estimated age and gender, the brand of clothing they are wearing, traffic trends and more. Information collected by NaViSense can be used to improve customer experiences and enhance decision making at airports, restaurants, office buildings, banks and credit union branches, museums and numerous retail settings.

PE506UL Laser Projector: Announced earlier this year, the PE506UL represents the next generation entry-installation laser projectors. The ideal projection solution for K-12, higher education and corporate applications, the upgraded PE Series projectors deliver powerful brightness with 5,200 lumens, accommodating larger screens and delivering more value to customers needing dynamic, high-resolution imaging at an affordable price. In addition, their laser light source offers a minimum of 20,000 hours of reliable life which reduces maintenance requirements, extends usable life, and lowers its total cost of ownership. The projectors also offer advanced LCD technology for brilliant colors and features and manual horizontal/vertical lens shift for easier installations. These projectors are backed by an industry-leading 5-year warranty with Sharp/NEC’s InstaCare replacement program included.

PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD® Smart Interactive Display: With intelligent collaboration tools and powerful interactive technology, the Sharp PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD displays are ideal for hybrid meeting or classroom environments. They come in three sizes: the PN-L862B: 86” Class (85.6” diagonal), PN-L752B: 75” Class (74.5” diagonal) and PN-L652B: 65” Class (64.5” diagonal). The PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD range of smart interactive displays combines genuine “4K reading and writing” and an intuitive “Pen-on-Paper” user experience with Sharp’s PrecisionTouch and zero bonding technology. The single USB-C connector makes it simple to walk into a room, plug in your device and start collaborating straightaway. In addition, a built-in wireless connectivity application allows users to wirelessly present their content on the AQUOS BOARD display screen quickly and easily. A variety of operating systems are supported including Windows®, Android™, iOS®, macOS®, iPadOS®, Chrome™ OS. The PN-L2B AQUOS BOARD interactive displays also feature an integrated controller with whiteboard and overlay mode. These advanced and flexible interactive displays are perfect for the new hybrid work or education environments.

PX2201UL Professional Installation Projector: Taking home Projector Central’s coveted InfoComm Best of Show award, the new PX2201UL 21,500-Lumen Professional Installation Projector is a powerful solution with an RB laser light source that makes it perfect for all new applications. With more consistent brightness, improved color fidelity, and roll free capabilities these projectors will deliver in new verticals such as retail, simulation, and theme park installations. Furthermore, the laser module delivers 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operations, reducing total cost of ownership.

To learn more about Sharp NEC Display Solutions’ presence at InfoComm 2022, visit https://www.sharpnecdisplays.us/infocomm.

About Sharp/NEC

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp/NEC offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI-driven analytics. Sharp/NEC is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Daniella Gutierrez



[email protected]