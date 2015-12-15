NWN Carousel Recognized as Winner of 2022 Microsoft Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams Partner of the Year Award

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NWN Carousel, the leading integrated cloud communications service provider, today announced it has won the Meetings, Calling & Devices for Microsoft Teams, 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

NWN Carousel was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in North America. With extensive Avaya and Cisco expertise, NWN Carousel provides a unique and trusted approach to migrating clients to Teams Meetings & Calling helping local government and enterprise customers across the country save nearly $20 million in hard costs.

“We continue to help our customers transform their communication strategy by leveraging the resiliency and security of Teams Calling and Meetings,” said Jim Sullivan, president and CEO of NWN Carousel. “Thank you to the judges for recognizing our successful approach as we create connected experiences for organizations adopting a hybrid workforce.”

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

“The transition to Teams calling supported by NWN Carousel was a seamless process. As they provided our existing telephony services, the NWNC team went to great lengths to identify the voice features we were leveraging and translate that to Teams,” said Ryan Morris, CTO, Department of Health Care and Access Information. “As a result, our telephony costs were dramatically reduced as part of this migration, and our end users are benefiting extensively by adopting the voice workload in Teams.”

In the U.S. Managed partner community, NWN Carousel is a top 10 Microsoft 365 E5 revenue producer and one of first partners to hold the Teams Meetings, Calling, and Change Management advanced specializations. We are a leader in expertise and innovation when it comes to offering end-to-end solutions, managed services, and competitive insight for Teams Meeting, Calling and Device solutions for more than 500 global customers leveraging Prioritized Co-Sell offerings, ECIF, and Fasttrack programs from Microsoft.

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year. Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found here: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

About NWN Carousel

NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage. To learn more about our solutions please visit www.nwncarousel.com

Contacts

NWN Carousel Media:

Cheryl Delgreco



Regan Communications



[email protected]

617-723-4004