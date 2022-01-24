OptimizeRx Completes Platform Integration of TelaRep™ One-Click Prescriber Connectivity Solution

– Launched in April 2020, TelaRep allows doctors to text pharmaceutical representatives directly from within the electronic health record (EHR) platform

– As part of OptimizeRx’s Therapy, Initiation and Persistence Platform, TelaRep is now being used by over 200,000 in-network healthcare providers (HCPs)

ROCHESTER, Mich., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced the completed integration of TelaRep’s one-click prescriber connectivity solution on the Company’s Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. Originally launched in April 2020, TelaRep has been adopted by the majority of OptimizeRx’s EHR network partners and is now in use by over 200,000 HCPs.

The TelaRep solution provides prescribers with “one-click” connectivity and ability to reach out to the right pharma contact any time they have a need, without leaving their EHR. TelaRep is currently the only digital healthcare communications solution that allows interactive communications between HCPs and manufacturers to be initiated from within a prescriber’s clinical workflow.

“We are truly living in a hybrid work environment post-COVID,” noted Will Febbo OptimizeRx, CEO. “Restrictions placed on personal interaction in a medical setting remain prevalent and, coupled with doctors’ lack of time, connecting with prescribers continues to be difficult for manufacturer representatives (reps). The interaction that our TelaRep solution provides to the healthcare ecosystem bridges these challenges and is invaluable to a patient’s care journey. Moreover, our pharmaceutical manufacturer customers have noted that their field forces have applauded TelaRep’s functionality, which improves the quality of their conversations with HCPs, as the requests that come in are specific and insights are gained about their customers’ needs.”

Steve Silvestro, OptimizeRx, chief commercial officer added, “We’ve run several successful TelaRep programs, including one for an autoimmune therapy, connecting medical science liaisons (MSLs) to HCPs. In this instance, MSLs were having difficulty communicating with doctors about the complex scientific profile and prescribing requirements for their drug. The program resulted in a 37% increase in scripts for the territories where TelaRep was implemented. What was even more encouraging was that more than half of the doctors who reached out to their MSL did so more than once. The results of this program highlight the need for continued personal connection between pharma manufacturers and doctors. As field reps continue to experience increased challenges amidst recent trends in shrinking pharmaceutical sales forces and the shift to digital communications, both inside and outside of the EHR. TelaRep has become an essential resource for connecting pharma manufacturers and their reps with doctors who have questions about therapies for their patients. We are seeing this solution as another driver in revenue and relevancy within our existing customer base.”

The maturity of OptimizeRx’s TelaRep solution continues to foster connectivity and on-demand prescriber support for HCPs from pharma reps or MSLs in spite of being physically absent from the care setting. Whether there’s a question about the science-behind-the-treatment, formulary coverage, or a need to obtain treatment samples, TelaRep saves providers time by enabling them to get in touch with manufacturers and specialists when they are most likely to need support, ultimately helping patients receive better and more timely care.

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

