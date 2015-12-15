O’Reilly Media Hires Veteran HR Leader Jeanne Cordisco as Chief People Officer

The new role will support O’Reilly’s ambitious goal to increase its global workforce by 20% in 2022.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Reilly Media, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced the appointment of Jeanne Cordisco as its first chief people officer. As CPO, Cordisco will lead the formalization of O’Reilly’s employee programs and enhance the company’s manager training, career tracks, and approach to global hiring, with a goal to increase headcount by as much as 20% in 2022 to support O’Reilly’s global growth.

Cordisco comes to O’Reilly with over 20 years of extensive HR and business management expertise across technology, sales, global retail, and more. Prior to her appointment, she served in leadership roles at several major companies, including as the deputy head of HR for Fannie Mae’s Finance, Enterprise Risk Management, and Audit Divisions and as the HR business partner director for Under Armour North America.

“Jeanne’s background as an HR leader is incredibly impressive, but she brings more to the table than simply experience. Jeanne understands that people are a company’s most valuable asset, which is in perfect alignment with O’Reilly’s business and our company ethos,” said Laura Baldwin, president of O’Reilly Media. “We’re only as strong as our people, and under Jeanne’s leadership, O’Reilly will remain the world-class employer it has always been, even as our business expands around the world.”

O’Reilly has hired 71 new employees in 2022 to date, adding talent across its sales, engineering, product, and marketing teams. As O’Reilly continues to execute on its goal of growing its employee base by more than 20% in 2022, Cordisco’s efforts will help the company build a strong remote, people-first culture. Ebony Jones-Kuye also recently joined O’Reilly as director of talent acquisition, coming from L.A. Care Health Plan. Jones-Kuye brings an exceptional track record of matching top talent with the needs of fast-paced companies and will support O’Reilly’s rapid growth in headcount.

“O’Reilly is known around the world for being an innovative and welcoming company that has always enabled remote and hybrid work. The company’s next chapter as a ‘remote-first’ organization opens many more doors for talent acquisition and retention, not to mention how we think about corporate culture in this new normal,” said Cordisco. “I’m energized by the opportunity to lead O’Reilly’s people team as we navigate this next exciting period of growth.”

O’Reilly has more than 30 open positions right now across engineering, product, and sales functions. For those interested in learning more about career opportunities at O’Reilly, please visit www.oreilly.com/careers.

About O’Reilly

For over 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information about O’Reilly Media, visit www.oreilly.com.

