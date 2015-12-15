ZoomInfo Earns Top Spot in 23 G2 Grids for Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Company Sweeps Top Grid Placement in Two Major Categories

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ZI—ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that it has earned the top spot on 23 grids in G2’s Summer 2022 Grid® Reports for the sixth consecutive quarter.

ZoomInfo continued its streak of market leadership, topping the overall Buyer Intent Data Tools category along with the top spot in every Lead Capture and Marketing Account Intelligence category.

“Once again, ZoomInfo proves its leadership when it comes to consistently delivering top-tier solutions to revenue teams everywhere at businesses of all sizes,” said ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “The honest, positive experiences shared by our customers are the reason we’ve maintained our top-tier status with G2 quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.”

For the ninth straight quarter, ZoomInfo was listed as the No. 1 Enterprise solution in the Sales Intelligence and Marketing Account Intelligence sections. Also of note:

ZoomInfo has topped at least 19 different grids for eight consecutive quarters.

ZoomInfo maintained the top spot in both the Overall and Mid-Market grids of Marketing Account Intelligence for the 18th consecutive quarter.

ZoomInfo was named the No. 1 Enterprise solution in five different sections.

36 of ZoomInfo’s 39 rankings were in the top-two on their grid.

The Summer 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Based on user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, ZoomInfo’s high placement in these categories underscores the ways in which best-in-class data feeds every step of a sales and marketing professional’s workflow, and reveals the need for an automated pathway to go-to-market intelligence.

No. 1 Placements (23)

Lead Capture

Lead Capture: Enterprise

Lead Capture: Mid-Market

Lead Capture: Small Business

Lead Intelligence

Lead Intelligence: Enterprise

Lead Intelligence: Mid-Market

Marketing Account Intelligence

Marketing Account Intelligence: Enterprise

Marketing Account Intelligence: Mid-Market

Marketing Account Intelligence: Small Business

Market Intelligence

Market Intelligence: Mid-Market

Email Verification

Email Verification: Mid-Market

Email Verification: Small Business

Lead Mining

Lead Mining: Mid-Market

Lead Mining: Small Business

Buyer Intent Data Tools

Buyer Intent Data Tools: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Enterprise

Sales Intelligence: Enterprise

No. 2 Placements (13)

AI Sales Assistant

AI Sales Assistant: Enterprise

AI Sales Assistant: Mid-Market

AI Sales Assistant: Small Business

Account Data Management

Account Data Management: Mid-Market

Account Data Management: Small Business

Market Intelligence: Enterprise

Market Intelligence: Small Business

Sales Intelligence: Mid-Market

Sales Intelligence: Small Business

Visitor Identification

Lead Intelligence: Small Business

Other Placements (3)

Visitor Identification

Visitor Identification: Small Business

Sales Intelligence

