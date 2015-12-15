Organizations Can Now Accelerate Journey to the Cloud with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Datadobi’s StorageMAP

StorageMAP enables customers to conduct unstructured data management projects to analyze and relocate data from any NAS system to Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP

LEUVEN, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BigData—Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced its StorageMAP solution is fully integrated with Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP, a fully managed shared storage solution built on NetApp’s ONTAP file system. Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP customers can now use StorageMAP’s analytics to understand the characteristics of the full unstructured data storage estate and leverage actions to relocate data as needed.

Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP is a storage service that allows organizations to launch and run complete, fully managed ONTAP file systems in the cloud for the first time. This storage service provides the benefits of ONTAP file systems with the agility, scalability, and simplicity of Amazon Web Services (AWS). Datadobi’s StorageMAP enables customers to analyze their unstructured data both in the data center and in the cloud and allows easy, quick, and accurate relocation of content from traditional on-premises deployments to the Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP managed service.

StorageMAP is powered by Datadobi’s vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine providing customers with speed, accuracy, ease of use, scalability, and automation. StorageMAP was designed to alleviate the top four areas of concern for IT leaders: cost, carbon footprint, business risk, and maximizing the value provided by unstructured data. A recent report from Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) Global affirmed that organizations can mitigate risks in terms of poor data security, regulatory non-compliance, inefficient operations, and more by deploying StorageMAP to manage unstructured data at scale.

“Enterprises no longer rely on a single storage or cloud vendor to support their unstructured data. Now more than ever, it is critical that organizations have the support they need to manage unstructured data across a heterogeneous storage environment,” said Carl D’Halluin, CTO, Datadobi. “We are happy to add support for Amazon FSX for Netapp ONTAP to make it easier for customers who want to have their file data stored in the cloud. StorageMAP will enable these customers to have a single-pane view of all the unstructured data on their network to make appropriate data placement decisions and then to migrate or copy the data quickly and safely.”

For further details on StorageMAP, please visit https://datadobi.com/products/#storagemap

