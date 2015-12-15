Solidia Technologies Names Kathleen Walton Chief Financial Officer

Investment banking, operations, and commercial growth expert brings over two decades’ experience positioning disruptive innovations, including cleantech for concrete manufacturing

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CO2—Solidia Technologies®, a leading provider of decarbonization technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries, today named investment banking, operations, and commercial growth expert Kathleen Walton chief financial officer. A specialist in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and scaling innovation, Walton brings over two decades of experience in executive management and consulting, helping position disruptors across a variety of industries, including cleantech for concrete manufacturing, consumer fintech, food and agriculture, and private equity-backed marketing services.





“I’m thrilled to join Solidia’s leadership team at this exciting stage of commercialization to help grow the business and elevate the global building materials industry with sustainable technologies,” said Walton. “Scaling industry-disrupting innovations takes working efficiently, optimizing time and resources, evolving internally, and seamlessly pivoting as opportunities for market growth and new applications arise.”

Walton comes to Solidia after serving as CFO of NITROcrete, LLC, a technology-based service provider in the concrete industry initially backed by Mantucket Capital. During her tenure, she professionalized operations, opened subsidiaries in Mexico and Brazil, raised debt capital, restructured over $15 million of debt, reduced costs, and executed on a 363 sale to a strategic investor.

Prior to that, as principal of KCoe Isom, an accounting and consulting firm with 15 locations across the US and nearly 400 employees, she established a strategic finance group that included investment banking services. She provided CFO services to clients in a variety of industries, advising them on growth strategies and capitalization issues. She was elected to the partnership board within two years of joining the firm, and elected Chairman a year later. Walton also previously served as principal in two private equity firms and practiced corporate law in Chicago.

In addition to her chairmanship at KCoe Isom, Walton has served on the boards of Agworld (recently sold to Semios) and NITROcrete. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin and a juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“Kathleen has dedicated her career to increasing operational efficiency and financial security across industries, including in nascent technology sectors, and we’re very grateful to have her as a member of our leadership team,” said Solidia CEO Russell Hill. “Solidia is the right technology at the right time. With Kathleen on board, we are even better positioned to accelerate commercialization and usher in the next generation of sustainable building materials.”

Based in Piscataway, N.J. (USA), Solidia Technologies® is a leading provider of decarbonization technologies and sustainable solutions to the construction and building materials industries. Investors include Imperative Ventures, Zero Carbon Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Prelude Ventures, PIVA Capital, John Doerr, BP, OGCI Climate Investments, Bill Joy, Kleiner Perkins, BASF Venture Capital, Holcim, Total Carbon Neutrality Ventures, Air Liquide Venture Capital (ALIAD), and other private investors. Follow Solidia on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

