OTTO Motors CEO to Address Collaborative Robots at Collision
When
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Time: 1:50 p.m. EDT
Where
Collision
Enercare Centre, Toronto
More information and RSVP at https://collisionconf.com/
What
OTTO Motors CEO Matthew Rendall will be a panelist on the topic of “Humans, meet your robot co-workers.” Mr. Rendall will discuss how rapid advancements in automation are fast tracking direct interactions between humans, robots and the AI that powers robots’ perception and decision making.
About OTTO Motors
OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over 3 million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.com.
Contacts
Tim Smith
Element PR
415-350-3019
[email protected]