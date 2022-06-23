OTTO Motors CEO to Address Collaborative Robots at Collision

–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OTTO Motors:

When

Thursday, June 23, 2022

Time: 1:50 p.m. EDT

 

Where

Collision

Enercare Centre, Toronto

More information and RSVP at https://collisionconf.com/

 

What

OTTO Motors CEO Matthew Rendall will be a panelist on the topic of “Humans, meet your robot co-workers.” Mr. Rendall will discuss how rapid advancements in automation are fast tracking direct interactions between humans, robots and the AI that powers robots’ perception and decision making.

About OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over 3 million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.com.

Contacts

Tim Smith

Element PR

415-350-3019

[email protected]

Related Stories

BioCorRx Featured on LiveNOW from FOX

Sana Biotechnology Presents Data at ISSCR 2022 Annual Meeting Showing Survival of Transplanted Hypoimmune iPSC-Derived Differentiated Cell Types Without Immunosuppression in Non-Human Primates

Capricor Therapeutics to Present One-Year Efficacy Results from its Ongoing HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at 2022 Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Annual Conference

ExCellThera announces submission of Drug Master File for UM171

Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces CY6463 Data Demonstrating Improved Cellular Energetics in Preclinical Models of Mitochondrial Disease

Codexis Announces the Publication of Research Demonstrating Proof of Concept for Chemoenzymatic Site-Selective Bioconjugation of Native Peptides

You may have missed

BioCorRx Featured on LiveNOW from FOX

Sana Biotechnology Presents Data at ISSCR 2022 Annual Meeting Showing Survival of Transplanted Hypoimmune iPSC-Derived Differentiated Cell Types Without Immunosuppression in Non-Human Primates

Capricor Therapeutics to Present One-Year Efficacy Results from its Ongoing HOPE-2 Open Label Extension Study at 2022 Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Annual Conference

ExCellThera announces submission of Drug Master File for UM171

Cyclerion Therapeutics Announces CY6463 Data Demonstrating Improved Cellular Energetics in Preclinical Models of Mitochondrial Disease

error: Content is protected !!