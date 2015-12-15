Zillion Announces the Hiring of Chief Revenue Officer, Jamie Marcellus RN, MBA

Mr. Marcellus brings more than 20 years of experience to the telehealth leader

NORWALK, Ct.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#behavioralhealth—Zillion announces the hiring of Jamie Marcellus to the position of Chief Revenue Officer. Marcellus’s experience of more than 20 years of progressive management experience in both public and private healthcare systems and services will be an excellent addition to the Zillion team. Prior to Zillion, Marcellus guided a number of large healthcare companies including HumanaCare, First Health Care and Best Doctors.





“We couldn’t be more excited to have Jamie joining the Zillion team. He has had an extensive career in the business of healthcare and will help us continue to improve outcomes, provide exceptional customer experiences, and drive shareholder value. Jamie’s experience makes him the perfect fit as the new CRO for Zillion ” – Zillion President and CEO, Cheryl Morrison Deutsch

A registered nurse by training, Marcellus has spent his whole career helping patients and working to improve outcomes. He has worked in government health care agencies and employer health organizations. Most recently he led HumanaCare, a Health and Wellbeing provider through acquisition, rapid growth and final divestiture. He is intimately familiar with both the patient and business side of the healthcare industry, making him the perfect fit to run Zillion’s revenue related functions.

“Zillion has demonstrated the consistent ability to make a transformative impact on people’s lives, improve health outcomes, and bend the healthcare cost curve. I am thrilled at the opportunity to join and be part of an organization delivering positive change.” – New Chief Revenue Officer, Jamie Marcellus

About Zillion:

Zillion is a leading health technology company, offering solutions that blend technology, people, and content to deliver impactful programs targeting the most pervasive chronic health conditions. We do so in two significant ways — Zillion Platform, a content-agnostic platform that enables organizations to deliver their programs through a tailored technology and services solution, allowing them to reach their audience by increasing their digital footprint; and the Restore Product Suite, which includes personalized, actionable support for employees that address health issues before they escalate. We aim to help as many as possible by enabling others to help as many as possible.

To learn more about Zillion, visit us at www.zillion.com.

