ParkourSC Acquires Qopper to Deliver Category-defining Digital Supply Chain Operations Platform

Acquisition of Smart Operations Platform and IoT Intelligence Company Delivers Greater Agility, Resilience, and Accelerated Innovation to ParkourSC Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ParkourSC, a leader in supply chain technology solutions, today announced its acquisition of smart operations platform and IoT network company Qopper in a stock-and-cash transaction. The addition of Qopper’s robust technology brings digital twins, intelligence, collaboration, and workflow automation capabilities together in an industry-first, category-defining platform that delivers greater agility, resilience, and innovation to the enterprise.





Global supply chain disruption continues to push lean supply chains past their limit, cutting into business profitability. It’s critical that enterprises move beyond visibility to establish real-time digital supply chain operations and deliver rapid time to value, high scalability, and operationalized data/AI/ML across all business operations. With ParkourSC’s enhanced platform, organizations can now create digital twins of their supply chains with embedded intelligence and automation, allowing them to accelerate the delivery of new services, products, and business models while meeting their profit goals and minimizing operational risk.

“The new capabilities Qopper brings to the ParkourSC platform helps us gain a unique and robust market position, putting us two to three years ahead of the competition, while allowing us to serve our customer needs better,” said Mahesh Veerina, CEO, ParkourSC. “With our unique, category-defining platform, we can win market share and dramatically accelerate the digital journeys of our customers and their products.”

Built over five years, Qopper brings powerful technology components that include extensive IoT and contextual data integrations, and large-scale platform-building and data science capabilities to enable building digital twins. These include:

Catalog technology to model supply chain entities with dynamic attributes and contextual data

Building blocks to build large scale network of digital twins to model the end-to-end value chain of an enterprise and any node in the network

Embed low-code/no-code intelligent recipes and AI/ML models at any node in the network to execute on event-based or constraint-based triggers

Seamless addition of chat, video, documents, and other collaboration tools into workflows and automation across the ecosystem

Alok Bhanot, who joined the ParkourSC executive team as CTO and EVP earlier last year, is one of the key founders and technologists behind architecting and building the Qopper platform. As part of the acquisition, ParkourSC also gains an additional site and team in Pune, India to extend its Parkour Hyderabad, India operations.

“Qopper’s extensive experience and robust, market-tested technology bring critical capabilities to the ParkourSC platform, giving it a tremendous edge in the market,” said Alok Bhanot, Qopper founder and ParkourSC’s newly appointed CTO and EVP. “I couldn’t be more excited to join the incredibly talented and dedicated team at ParkourSC helping organizations drive the supply chain resilience and growth they need to overcome current supply chain woes.”

“ParkourSC’s acquisition of Qopper creates a new opportunity in the market for real-time supply chain operations across the extended enterprise,” said Sriram Viswanathan, Founding Managing Partner at Celesta Capital and investor in ParkourSC. “As supply chain disruptions continue to hurt organizations’ ability to serve customers, I’m encouraged by ParkourSC’s commitment to the problem and believe they have the vision and expertise to prevail.”

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC digitizes supply chain operations to improve resilience, increase agility, and drive strategic innovation. Our digital supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other systems and signals. Customers use ParkourSC to create intelligent digital twins of their supply chain, continuously align planning and execution, foster collaboration across the extended enterprise, and increase profitability by delivering new technology-enabled products, ensuring quality, compliance and sustainability, and eliminating millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com

