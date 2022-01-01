Qumulo Named HPE Global Storage Partner of the Year

Annual award honors partners with exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions, and meaningful business results

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today announced it has been named Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Global Storage Partner of the Year 2022. The HPE Partner of the Year Awards 2022 recognizes HPE partners who exemplify commitment and success in delivering value to their customers on their digital transformation journey. This recognition has been given to HPE partners who have achieved exceptional results in financial performance, innovative solutions and meaningful business results.

With record-breaking momentum during its previous fiscal year (“FY22”), Qumulo saw its customer base expand by more than 40%, and added over 200 new customers to its roster. In that same timeframe, Qumulo grew its business with HPE by more than 70%, across every major geographic theater and in a variety of industries, including media & entertainment, automotive, healthcare, government, and finance.

“Together with HPE, Qumulo is rapidly transforming the way customers store, manage and curate their unstructured data at scale by offering them a radically simple way to modernize their infrastructure from the edge to the cloud,” said Eric Brodersen, Chief Customer Officer of Qumulo. “The momentum of successful and delighted customers continues to be our North Star and we are honored with the recognition from HPE as their Global Storage Partner of the Year.”

“It is an honor to recognize Qumulo as the winner of the HPE Global Storage Partner of the Year 2022,” said Patrick Osborne, Vice President of Storage Business Unit. “Qumulo and HPE have worked together to help customers securely manage file data and advance the modernization of their IT infrastructure on-premises, off-premises, and in modern hybrid cloud environments.”

Qumulo will be attending this year’s HPE Discover in Las Vegas on June 28-30, 2022. Schedule a meeting or find us at Booth 364 where we will introduce our next-generation file data platform during presentations and demos.

To learn more about how Qumulo can help modernize your infrastructure or manage file data across your enterprise at massive scale, contact us today, request a demo or test drive Qumulo yourself to see innovation in action.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on-prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. For more information, visit: www.qumulo.com

