PIXM Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2022

PIXM Wins Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence and Next Gen Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PIXM is proud to announce we have won the following awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:





Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence and Next Gen Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 10th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Chris Cleveland of PIXM.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber crime. PIXM is absolutely worthy of these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2022, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About PIXM

PIXM, a cybersecurity startup that stops zero-day phishing attacks with AI Computer Vision, is led by artificial intelligence experts focused on cybersecurity. Founded in 2016, its technology has stopped hundreds of targeted phishing attacks that evaded other security products. PIXM is advised by cybersecurity pioneers, intel community leaders, and successful entrepreneurs. Its backers include Gula Tech Adventures, FirstIn™, AIM13 – Crumpton Ventures Partnership, Chaac Ventures, and Precursor Ventures. Visit PIXM at https://pixmsecurity.com/.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

